UVa students work to take care of their own during pandemic

When the pandemic began draining bank accounts, disrupting lives and leaving people struggling to pay bills and buy food, one government body immediately sprang into action.
It wasn’t the state legislature. It wasn’t Congress. It was the University of Virginia Student Council.
When UVa officials announced in March that the rest of the semester would be shifted online and students were expected not to return after spring break, the council created the UVa Mutual Aid fund to help students without the means to meet ends.
The fund didn’t require convoluted financial disclosures or 500-word essays on how the money would be used. It simply sought information on whether the students had a need that they couldn’t meet.
More important, the council organization helped meet the need.
“On March 11th, UVa announced a transition to entirely virtual learning for the rest of the spring semester. We started to build the infrastructure for a mutual aid network that morning because our [Student Council Executive Board] wanted to have a support system in place for students,” said Abel Liu, an executive board member and co-founder of UVa Mutual Aid.
“We launched UVa Mutual Aid by 4:30 p.m. on [March 11]. In the first week of our program, we raised over $10,000,” Liu said. “The outpouring of support from our community was incredible, and we quickly realized the power of this program and collective community support.”
Operating on individual donations and help from UVa societies and organizations, including the Student Council itself, the fund does not offer a lot of money. It currently limits grants to $100. Fund officials note that, while it isn’t a lot, it’s often enough to buy food, medicine and maybe make up for shortages in rent at a time when jobs have been lost and some facilities have shut down.
Even with the partial return to in-person classes this fall, UVa Mutual Aid has been busy. Since March, the fund has received nearly 500 requests for aid, totaling more than $45,000. It has distributed more than $41,000 to more than 450 students and has many requests still pending.
Those numbers will keep climbing as the fund continues to accept requests and make grants to students.
“We’re committed to filling 100% of requests we receive. The only requirement we have is that they be a student. If they request funds and don’t put down anything on the form for what they are going to use it for, that’s fine,” said Rachel Hightman, the fund’s executive director.
“We see our role as filling a place that the university is not filling,” Hightman said. “When we first started in March, we were there for a variety of needs, from helping people get home to helping buy additional textbooks to have at home because they couldn’t return to Grounds to get theirs.”
“The response in the UVa community has been quite good,” said Ahana Rasha, director of communications and community outreach for UVa Mutual Aid. “Many of the donations have come from university students themselves. We’re applying for grants and such, but the majority of funds are from small donations. Whatever they can spare can go a long way to helping others.”
For UVa Mutual Aid’s managers and supporters, the idea that a student can apply for a grant without having to prove financial need or even announce intentions is a good thing. It’s part, they say, of the tradition of student self-governance and honor at UVa.
The idea is to trust students to be truthful about their needs.
“I am a strong supporter of self-empowerment and believe that each individual knows how to best meet their own needs,” said Jaden Evans, finance director for the organization. “UVa Mutual Aid aligns with this philosophy by placing confidence in the members of our community to recognize their own needs, and we simply aim to offer them the means to meet those needs.”
The organization’s leadership does not see the fund as providing charity to students, but helping to flatten the field and create an equitable society at the school.
“It’s a reflection of student governance at UVa and how we can galvanize change into what we want to see,” Rasha said. “Rather than hoping for a solution, we took the effort to galvanize our peers and create one.”
It may be a beginning, but the list of organizations that are supporting the Mutual Aid effort is notable. It includes the Kappa Delta Sorority, the 7 Society, Jefferson Literary and Debating Society, the Honor Committee, Inter-Sorority Council, 21 Society, Z Society and the Society of PRI.
“Most people understand that graduating from a university equals social mobility, but if you do not have sufficient resources, it’s easy to fall behind,” Rasha said. “I really believe there needs to be institutional change in regard to economic diversity at the University of Virginia.”
“I’m a first person in my family to attend a university and a low-income student and I know what it feels like when you don’t have the resources you need and your entire life has been upended. When the university says, ‘don’t come back here,’ but this has become your home and you don’t have the resources to just go somewhere else, that’s challenging,” Hightman said.
Students who need a hand-up can access the fund’s application at its website, uvastudco.com/uva-mutual-aid. Anyone interested in donating can find links at the same site.
“We often talk about the importance of social issues, equity and change, but we then fail to take that next step,” Hightman said. “This is an initial step. It’s giving people who have enough the opportunity to help those that don’t. The ultimate goal is to build a stronger community and to understand what it’s like to come from a place where you don’t have all of your needs met and then helping others meet their needs.”
