UVa students work to take care of their own during pandemic

It may be a beginning, but the list of organizations that are supporting the Mutual Aid effort is notable. It includes the Kappa Delta Sorority, the 7 Society, Jefferson Literary and Debating Society, the Honor Committee, Inter-Sorority Council, 21 Society, Z Society and the Society of PRI.

“Most people understand that graduating from a university equals social mobility, but if you do not have sufficient resources, it’s easy to fall behind,” Rasha said. “I really believe there needs to be institutional change in regard to economic diversity at the University of Virginia.”

“I’m a first person in my family to attend a university and a low-income student and I know what it feels like when you don’t have the resources you need and your entire life has been upended. When the university says, ‘don’t come back here,’ but this has become your home and you don’t have the resources to just go somewhere else, that’s challenging,” Hightman said.

Students who need a hand-up can access the fund’s application at its website, uvastudco.com/uva-mutual-aid. Anyone interested in donating can find links at the same site.

“We often talk about the importance of social issues, equity and change, but we then fail to take that next step,” Hightman said. “This is an initial step. It’s giving people who have enough the opportunity to help those that don’t. The ultimate goal is to build a stronger community and to understand what it’s like to come from a place where you don’t have all of your needs met and then helping others meet their needs.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.