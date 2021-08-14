UVa students return to Grounds this week; vaccines, masks mandatory

Getting vaccinated is a must for students to return to Grounds, and UVa is requiring that employees either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. Ryan said the fact that 95% of students and more than 93% of staff, faculty and employees have had vaccines makes this fall vastly different from the last school year.

“This is not last year. We’re not in the same position we were in last year. That’s primarily because of the vaccines and the extraordinarily high vaccination rate in the community,” he said. “This means we can return to in-person classes, activities and sporting events and we can open the semester with the residential and academic experiences that are at the heart of this university.”

Everything is open to change, however. In fact, some university officials have joked over the past year that it feels like the virus is listening to them make plans and then finds some way to thwart them.

“If we have learned anything about the pandemic and from the pandemic, it’s to approach our planning with a good deal of humility,” Ryan said. “We will always try and make the very best decisions we can with the evidence we have. At present, the evidence is a bit murky and we’re trying to do our best with that.”