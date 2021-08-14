UVa students return to Grounds this week; vaccines, masks mandatory

There are 27,115 of them and they’re coming straight into town.
University of Virginia students will return to Grounds this week for in-person classes, club events, athletic contests and all of the social life the school has to offer.
In just a matter of days, 18,066 undergraduates will arrive, along with 9,049 graduate students. An estimated 67% hail from Virginia, 56% are female, more than 95% are vaccinated against COVID-19 and all will wear masks in most UVa buildings and facilities — dorms and other student housing are not included — for the first few weeks of classes.
“There will be a lot of young people arriving on Grounds with their parents, and for them, this is a dream come true,” said Robyn Hadley, UVa vice president and chief student affairs officer. “We want to welcome them and make them feel that this is their home.”
Lawn residents moved into their historic digs on Friday and first-year students are scheduled to arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Transfer and second-year students are slated to move in this coming Friday, and third- and fourth-year students will return Saturday or afterward.
Classes begin Aug. 24.
For the next month, UVa will offer a series of activities, from moonlight movies on Observatory Hill to organized shopping trips and club and group events, to help acclimate newcomers and returning students.
“It will be important to make this a welcoming community and to encourage the students to share their experiences, join groups and clubs and get involved in the traditions of the university,” Hadley said. “We want to welcome them, but we are conducting that welcome, as warm as it will be, in some very unusual and exceptional times.”
Those times include a pandemic that shut down the school in March 2020, restricted activities for most of the 2020-21 school year and altered everything from attendance at football games and student events to graduation ceremonies.
In May, as vaccinations were rolling out and COVID case counts dropped, UVa officials announced that fall semester would see few online courses and a return to Grounds for employees, faculty and students.
That return did not include the mask and social distancing requirements that had been in place, however.
Now, just as it appeared it was safe to go to a party without a face covering, an uptick in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant has again put everyone on Grounds behind masks.
On Aug. 6, school officials instituted what they hope will be a temporary mask mandate to be revisited on Sept. 6.
“We recognize that this is an inconvenience as the semester begins,” said UVa President Jim Ryan. “I don’t think anyone enjoys wearing a mask, but it’s the best way to bring everybody back safely and to begin a successful year.”
Getting vaccinated is a must for students to return to Grounds, and UVa is requiring that employees either get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing. Ryan said the fact that 95% of students and more than 93% of staff, faculty and employees have had vaccines makes this fall vastly different from the last school year.
“This is not last year. We’re not in the same position we were in last year. That’s primarily because of the vaccines and the extraordinarily high vaccination rate in the community,” he said. “This means we can return to in-person classes, activities and sporting events and we can open the semester with the residential and academic experiences that are at the heart of this university.”
Everything is open to change, however. In fact, some university officials have joked over the past year that it feels like the virus is listening to them make plans and then finds some way to thwart them.
“If we have learned anything about the pandemic and from the pandemic, it’s to approach our planning with a good deal of humility,” Ryan said. “We will always try and make the very best decisions we can with the evidence we have. At present, the evidence is a bit murky and we’re trying to do our best with that.”
“The virus is going to be hanging over us for a while, even as we get acclimated to being in the same spaces and as we introduce the first-years and transfer students to the traditions of the university,” Hadley said. “Bringing this many students together and into the community means we’ll be back to engaging people to meet each other and get to know each other at the same time we try to keep everyone safe.”
Hadley said staff and students need to be flexible and ready to change according to events.
“We should take our time and get to where we need to be. We’re not necessarily going to get this right on day one or week one or month one, and we just need to learn and grow together to adapt and keep each other safe and continue to thrive,” she said. “We need to take a deep breath and not feel we have to go 100 miles an hour from day one.”
Hadley said she believes students will follow rules and precautions in order to enjoy university life.
“They want to be with their friends, they want to be in class and doing all of the things they dreamed of doing when they went to college. They’re following the rules and regulations because they don’t want a re-creation of what we encountered in March of 2020,” she said.