UVa students begin to move in amid controversy over in-person classes

“I'm kind of sitting in the middle because although you hear horror stories about all the other schools, we’ve got a fantastic hospital and our pre-testing with quick results,” he said. “So I'm really hoping we can get this all taken care of.”

Stephenson’s father said he isn’t too worried about this semester, so long as the students and staff take necessary safety precautions.

“I'm excited because this is the opportunity that we all want our children to be exposed to — attending an incredible university and graduating,” Kyle Stephenson Sr. said. “This is, hopefully, the beginning of how life is supposed to go, with kids going away and developing and growing.”

With UVa having started classes online Aug. 25, Jade Alvarez, a first-year student from Richmond, said she already had assignments due. Like many other first-years, Alvarez said all of her classes will remain online this semester.

“It feels weird and there’s a lot of information coming in about when to move in and how to take safety precautions, but I’m excited,” she said.

As Chanlee Hudson and her family stood with her belongings, the first-year student shared that she was nervous to begin the year but hopes she'll be able to stay at UVa for the whole semester.