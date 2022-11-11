UVa student veterans reflect on university support during holiday event

While U.S. News and World Report ranked UVa number nine in the country and number one in Virginia on its “2022-23 Best Colleges for Veterans” list, the university’s Student Veterans of America chapter is still endeavoring to strengthen the student veteran community.

That goal was progressed by University of Virginia President Jim Ryan donating $25,900 to the university’s Student Veterans of America chapter during its annual Veterans Day reception on Friday.

“We’re excited to use the donation toward upgrading some of our furniture in the Student Veteran Center,” said US Navy veteran and SVA chapter president Timothy Brown. “A lot of people have been asking for standing desks for their back problems. We’re looking forward to putting the money to good use for our UVa’s student veterans.”

Ryan told attendees he raised the gift while competing in the Boston Marathon last spring. The president also shared that he chose to raise money to sponsor the well-being of 26 veterans—one for every mile he ran in the race. In honor of those veterans, Ryan wore a shirt with their names on the back. In turn, Ryan also donated a replica of his Boston Marathon shirt during the reception.

“The privilege of being at UVa comes with some obligations and one is to serve others,” Ryan said. “All of you who have served in the military know exactly what that means.”

The Student Veterans of America chapter at UVa hosted the reception in the Veteran Student Center on university Grounds. The Center’s two rooms were filled with local and student veterans across military branches, non-military university faculty and other military allies from the UVa community.

“When I first got to UVa, there weren’t many resources within the university for undergraduate student veterans, especially when looking at some of the peer schools like UNC or the University of Chicago,” said Brown, who is serving his third consecutive term as chapter president. “As soon as I got here, I recognized this as a problem, and those in my Posse Program cohort noticed it too.

“When I was elected as SVA president my first year we opened the Student Veteran Center here in Newcomb Hall. Now, we’re focusing on building a community because the amount of undergraduate veterans at UVa is starting to increase.”

Brown says that SVA membership has increased by about 500% since he began his first term as chapter president in 2020. The organization now includes about 60 members from various service backgrounds.

Although all SVA members followed unique paths to the university, many already had a community of student veterans who participated in the same higher education preparation initiatives. According to US Marine Corps veteran and SVA communications director Kimberly Lopez Ababa, more than half of the veterans studying at UVa enroll through the Posse Veterans Program.

The Posse program partners with three universities, including UVa, to provide veterans with academic training and mentoring to help veterans transition back into the classroom setting. Ababa, a Posse Veteran, began her studies in 2020 alongside a cohort of about a dozen other student veterans, including Brown and SVA vice president Kenneth Reyes.

Before coming to UVa, Ababa prepared herself for homework and studying during a non-profit academic boot camp for veterans called the Warrior-Scholar Project. The multi-disciplinary project aims to empower veterans in the classroom with one and two-week college preparatory training sessions at participating colleges and universities. Ababa attended two programs at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, but Georgetown University, the University of Chicago and more than 20 other schools around the country are also Warrior Scholar Project partners.

“Having this community of other student veterans and people with similar experiences to me has made transitioning to UVa much easier than if I didn’t have SVA,” Ababa said. “The club gave me a real sense of belonging, a support group and a great group of people to engage the community with. Of course, I also had my Posse cohort when I came in and we’re all really close today.”

SVA treasurer and US Marine Corps veteran Romeo Sarmiento also participated in the Warrior-Scholar Project at UNC-Chapel Hill before starting at UVa. Ababa, Sarmiento and other SVA executive board members have been working with the president and provost at UVa to urge the university to become a Warrior-Scholar Project partner.

Ababa says talks with the current university administration predate the current SVA executive board and that progress has been stalled in the form-filling and finance-allocating stage of the partnership process. But Sarmiento still sees immense value in the project.

“The project is dedicated to serving its veteran population and preparing it for academic rigor and curiosity while putting them in classrooms throughout the country and making us feel deserving of higher education,” Sarmiento said. “When I was there it made me feel like I could do the same thing at UVa.”