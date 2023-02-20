The Student Council at the University of Virginia is urging the non-profit university to pay a portion of the property taxes from which it is exempt in order to fund public school improvements and affordable housing projects in Charlottesville. The council passed the resolution in favor of the Payment in Lieu of Taxes - or PILOT - program last week.

The PILOT program holds universities to contribute at least 25% of the amount of their property taxes to the community where it is located.

“Because the university pays no property taxes, the city permanently loses out on revenue they own just within Charlottesville city limits,” said City Councilman Michael Payne. “With about 95 land parcels and an assessed value of about $1.6 million, if the university paid the same tax rate as everyone else it would owe about $16 million per year. That amount of money would make a huge difference in Charlottesville.”

The decision came after two weeks of debate at the council’s regular Tuesday meetings.

Masiakos provided two amendments to the resolution during the council’s regular Tuesday meeting last week, according to the Cavalier Daily.

Last week undergraduate representative Andreas Masiakos introduced two amendments with stipulations about the resolution. One amendment determined that the city spend the money on Charlottesville public schools and affordable housing projects. The other stated that the funds should come from a “relocation of existing discretionary funds” so that student tuition would not increase to pay for the program.

The resolution passed 22-1 with 1 abstention.

Masiakos was inspired by Payne, who suggested UVa establish the PILOT program in Charlottesville during a visit to a University class last semester, according to the Cavalier Daily. Payne also suggested that the university adopt the program at a city council meeting last week.

Masiakos, a third-year student at the university, sponsored the resolution, which would establish a PILOT program similar to those at Harvard, Yale and Boston University.

The city of Boston has requested that Harvard University voluntarily contribute $13.7 million, but the Ivy League school has failed to meet the total amount since 2011 when Harvard adopted the program. Last year, The Harvard Crimson, Harvard’s student newspaper, reported that the university gave Boston $10.8 million, 70% of the city’s recommended amount for the PILOT program.

The student newspaper also reported that $6.8 million of Harvard’s contributions were “community benefits credits” which are calculated based on the amount that Harvard’s existing initiatives financially benefit Boston residents. This means that less than half of Harvard’s contributions came from discretionary funds.

“It’s just a question of ‘Does UVa have the will and desire to figure out how they’re going to make the program happen,’” Payne said. “One thing the university often responds with is ‘we’re a public university and we receive public money.’ The important context is that the university budget is only about 15% public money from the General Assembly. So the vast majority is not public and they do have the ability to allocate some of that to a PILOT program.”

Ideally, money designated to the PILOT program would acknowledge the need for affordable housing in Charlottesville. Renters in Charlottesville pay about $1,500 a month for a 1,000 square-foot studio or one-bedroom apartment, according to Rent.com

While the passage of the council’s resolution signals the representative body’s full support of the program, student council nor the Charlottesville city council have the legal authority to require UVa to participate in the program.

“I think for it to happen really requires building education and support in the community that this is something that’s been done across the country,” Payne said. “It’s something that UVa has the ability to do, there are the benefits it could have for housing and education while building momentum in the city. For the university student body, alumni and faculty this is something we really want to see UVa take action on.”

Payne said he believes the push for the PILOT program will be similar to the push for a living wage for faculty members. With students, staff, faculty and community members pushing for a living wage for university employees, UVa eventually adhered to their requests in 2019.

Executive Council members of the UVa Student Council did not immediately respond to a request for comment.