UVa staff expected to get vaccinated or face weekly testing this fall

Faculty and staff at the University of Virginia will need to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to work in the fall or they will be required to take weekly tests to show they do not have the virus.

UVa administrators say they want employees and faculty to get vaccinated as soon as possible. All faculty and staff working on Grounds are required to provide proof of vaccination through university personnel software before the fall semester starts. Those who do not provide proof will be tested once a week “on an indefinite basis.”

“The university expects all UVa faculty and staff to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious reason not to do so,” UVa human resources administrators said in a recent email. “Faculty and staff unable to provide proof of vaccination will be subject to mandatory saliva testing once each week or as otherwise directed by the university.”

Those who are not vaccinated may still work and teach provided they undergo the testing regimen. Because of the alternative testing program, those who take medical or religious exception to the vaccines do not need to file any formal paperwork.

Faculty who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 150 days or are working 100% remotely will not be required to undergo testing.