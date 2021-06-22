UVa staff expected to get vaccinated or face weekly testing this fall

Faculty and staff at the University of Virginia will need to get vaccinated for COVID-19 before returning to work in the fall or they will be required to take weekly tests to show they do not have the virus.
UVa administrators say they want employees and faculty to get vaccinated as soon as possible. All faculty and staff working on Grounds are required to provide proof of vaccination through university personnel software before the fall semester starts. Those who do not provide proof will be tested once a week “on an indefinite basis.”
“The university expects all UVa faculty and staff to be vaccinated unless they have a medical or religious reason not to do so,” UVa human resources administrators said in a recent email. “Faculty and staff unable to provide proof of vaccination will be subject to mandatory saliva testing once each week or as otherwise directed by the university.”
Those who are not vaccinated may still work and teach provided they undergo the testing regimen. Because of the alternative testing program, those who take medical or religious exception to the vaccines do not need to file any formal paperwork.
Faculty who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 150 days or are working 100% remotely will not be required to undergo testing.
Exactly when mandatory testing will begin and consequences of not following the regimen will be detailed in July, officials said.
Employees who were vaccinated through the UVa Health System will have their vaccination proof uploaded to their personnel files. Those who received shots elsewhere will have to do so themselves.
The rules, however, apply only to faculty and staff in the university’s academic programs. UVa Health employees and students in the UVa Medical Center, School of Medicine, School of Nursing and health sciences library will receive separate instructions
According to the human resources website, the proof of vaccination is needed by administrators to “inform decision making.”
“We have learned that pandemics require agile, data-driven responses to changing circumstances. As we work toward providing an in-person experience for students this fall, registering vaccine information is an important step toward easing restrictions and returning to in-person activities and events,” the website states.
The vaccine information, including images of vaccination cards uploaded to the UVa server, would be secure “in accordance with all applicable laws and public health regulations and shared on a need to know basis.”
In May, UVa required students to be vaccinated in order to attend the fall semester. They must upload their proof of vaccination to the student health internet system by July 1.
Administrators also removed the university's international travel ban and instituted a new policy that requires faculty and staff to register international travel at least seven days before leaving.
The requirement to seek prior approval also has been lifted.
“Faculty and staff who undertake international travel will be responsible for assessing the safety of their planned itineraries in consultation with their supervisors, drawing on resources provided in the policy,” administrators stated in an email.
Travelers must follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for international travel, including being fully vaccinated before taking their trips, officials said.