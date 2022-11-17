UVa shooting suspect hit with four additional charges for injured victims

Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., the University of Virginia student charged with second-degree murder in the deaths of three fellow students and football players, has been charged with four new counts, including two new counts of malicious wounding and two new counts of the use of a firearm while committing a felony.

Following the Sunday night shooting, Commonwealth Attorney James Hingeley immediately charged Jones with three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of of Lavel Davis, Jr., Devin Chandler and D'Sean Perry.

On Wednesday, Hingeley charged Jones with two counts of malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm while committing a felony for shooting UVa students Michael Hollins and Marlee Morgan.

According to UVa Health public information officer Eric Swensen, one of the injured survivors was released from the Medical Center on Tuesday while the other survivor was in serious condition.

In a written statement, Hollins' mother confirmed that he has had two successful emergency surgeries in 48 hours after being taken to the UVa Medical Center on Sunday night.

"Mike's tenacity, dedication and his huge heart have propelled him to achieve everything he's set his mind to - not just on the football field, but as a student set to graduate in December on the Academic Honor Roll," Brenda Hollins said. "He's committed to facing his recovery with the same fortitude."

As of Wednesday afternoon, Swensen said the remaining patient was in "fair condition."

In addition to the four new charges, Jones has also been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

During Jones' first court appearance since being arrested on Monday morning, Judge Andrew Sneathern remanded that Jones will remain held in at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bail. Jones will appear in court again on Dec. 8 for a status hearing. Hingeley says the hearing will give the prosecuting and defense attorneys an opportunity to touch base before the case likely goes to trial.