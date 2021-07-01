UVa says no to marijuana on Grounds

Marijuana use and possession will remain illegal at the University of Virginia even though the federally controlled substance is now legal to use and possess in Virginia, school officials said Thursday.
Cannabis products and marijuana will not be allowed in university buildings, residences or public areas, officials said. The UVa ban includes members of the general public who visit Grounds or attend school-sponsored functions, officials said.
“Possession, use and distribution of marijuana remains prohibited on all university property and at all university functions under the Drug Free Schools and Communities Act and the Drug Free Workplace Act,” officials said in a statement. “This prohibition includes dorms and other student residences on university property.”
Laws require universities and colleges receiving federal funds to create drug and alcohol abuse prevention programs for students and employees. They also require schools to certify that they have a program to prevent the use of illicit drugs and the abuse of alcohol by students and employees.
UVa officials declined further comment on their decision, but their policy is similar to others set by colleges and universities across the state, including Virginia Tech.
“Students, employees and members of the general public cannot use, be under the influence of, possess, or cultivate marijuana in any form for any reason, including recreational or medical purposes, while on campus or while attending off-campus, university-sponsored events,” the Virginia Tech policy states.
Paul Seaborn, an assistant professor of management at the UVa McIntire School of Commerce, taught at the University of Denver when Colorado voters decided to legalize marijuana through a constitutional amendment.
He said the decision proved more complicated for colleges than many thought it would be. Schools had to consider not just whether to allow it on campus but whether to include marijuana business management in curricula and whether to accept donations from cannabis companies.
“The general answer on all those fronts was, since it was still federally illegal, to treat it as illegal,” Seaborn recalled in an interview. “Students couldn’t have it in their dorm rooms. Employees had no protections to consume it and, if they were in a role where they were drug tested, they could still lose their jobs over it.”
According to the Illinois Higher Education Center, which reviewed the conflicts between state and federal laws in 2015, the federal law is clear.
“Any college campus that permits the use of marijuana by any staff, faculty, or student will risk losing all federal funding for that school,” center officials stated.
Illinois’ legislature made recreational use and possession of cannabis and marijuana legal in 2019, but the plight of colleges, staffs and students did not change.
“Despite changes in societal views regarding marijuana, federal law has not changed and, therefore, institutions of higher education must maintain and continue to monitor, enforce and sanction student and employee marijuana use as they have since the creation of the Drug Free Schools and Campuses Act in 1989,” center officials stated.
The clash between state and federal laws affects more than just colleges and universities. People who consume marijuana legally or illegally cannot purchase firearms, according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms. Having a legal firearm in a home and legally smoking marijuana could be a felony under federal law.
Companies engaged in cannabis trade have found that the IRS will not allow them to write some business expenses off their tax returns because they are involved in a federally illegal trade. Lawsuits have ensued.
For UVa, the continued ban is in keeping with other schools across the country. Colorado legalized the recreational sale, use and possession of marijuana in 2012, but Colorado State University still prohibits all marijuana on campus.
“Using or possessing marijuana in any form, including … tinctures, edibles and topicals, is prohibited,” the university’s website warns. “Marijuana use or possession is prohibited across the entire campus, including all open areas and buildings, such as the residence and dining halls.”
Seaborn says the marijuana laws, and their impacts on colleges and businesses, are getting more complicated as more states legalize it.
“It’s gotten more complicated because every state is taking its own unique approach,” he said. “It’s not just a simple state issue versus federal issue because every state has its own flavor of legalization.”
For Virginians, that flavor is a bit vanilla. As of Thursday, state law allows people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce for personal use and to consume it on private property. Consuming it in public is illegal. Adults also may grow up to four plants on their own property. They cannot grow their plants on someone else’s property, even with permission. Neither can they let someone grow plants on their property.
No sales are allowed, although gifts are permissible. Prohibited are schemes in which marijuana is given to one person at the same time as an exchange of another item or cash.
“Where we’re at now is that we’re taking a step to legalize it, but we’re not taking the step of having a commercial industry, yet," Seaborn said. "As a consumer, it’s not legal to buy, so we’re in a complicated legal position for the next while.”
Virginia plans to move forward with legislation that will set up a structure for commercial pot enterprises, but that’s in the future.
“We can’t stay in an in-between period forever. It’s not going to be workable to have everyone permitted to consume and grow small quantities, but you can’t sell to someone else. If you’re someone who’s bad at gardening or don’t have the space, that’s not going to work. There is no other product available, legally, other than to make your own,” Seaborn said.
“So everything we’re doing July 1 is really a temporary step with the realization that we need to get that final step where it is a regulated commercial industry,” he said.