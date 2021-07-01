UVa says no to marijuana on Grounds

Seaborn says the marijuana laws, and their impacts on colleges and businesses, are getting more complicated as more states legalize it.

“It’s gotten more complicated because every state is taking its own unique approach,” he said. “It’s not just a simple state issue versus federal issue because every state has its own flavor of legalization.”

For Virginians, that flavor is a bit vanilla. As of Thursday, state law allows people 21 and older to possess up to an ounce for personal use and to consume it on private property. Consuming it in public is illegal. Adults also may grow up to four plants on their own property. They cannot grow their plants on someone else’s property, even with permission. Neither can they let someone grow plants on their property.

No sales are allowed, although gifts are permissible. Prohibited are schemes in which marijuana is given to one person at the same time as an exchange of another item or cash.

“Where we’re at now is that we’re taking a step to legalize it, but we’re not taking the step of having a commercial industry, yet," Seaborn said. "As a consumer, it’s not legal to buy, so we’re in a complicated legal position for the next while.”