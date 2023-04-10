The University of Virginia’s ambassadors, the contracted public safety team once limited to patrols on Grounds and the nearby Corner, have expanded their reach all the way to Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall.

The expanded footpaths, which went into effect April 1, are a result of ongoing conversations between the city of Charlottesville, UVa and surrounding Albemarle County, as local officials grapple with a recent spike in violent crime.

Still, the appearance of the unarmed personnel clad in bright yellow shirts has raised questions as to whom the ambassadors answer and what authority they have downtown – or anywhere in the city off Grounds.

According to Charlottesville Police Chief Michael Kochis, the answer is simple: The city’s police force is still responsible for law enforcement on the Downtown Mall and within city limits.

The ambassadors, he told The Daily Progress on Monday, do not have the authority to intervene in suspected criminal activity. They only report observations of suspicious or dangerous activity to a command post which relays that information to local law enforcement – which could be the Charlottesville, Albemarle County or UVa police departments, depending on the jurisdiction.

Kochis said that it is important to remember that the Corner, the popular social hub adjacent to UVa Grounds and within the Charlottesville Police Department’s jurisdiction, already had ambassador patrols before the footpaths were expanded. The relationship between the department and the UVa Ambassador Program, he said, is not a new one.

“We would already get calls for things on the Corner,” Kochis said. “The university has concurrent jurisdiction with us, because they’re close but that’s actually part of the city. Still, the Ambassador Program is a UVa program. They fund it.”

While UVa may fund the program, the ambassadors are not university employees but are rather contracted through a company called RMC Events.

According to the Ambassador Program website, RMC Events hires ambassadors to provide high visibility and high proactive engagement with members of the community in the Ambassador Patrol Zone to enhance overall safety as the first point of contact for students, faculty, visitors and the general public on and around university Grounds. The website also says that ambassadors are required to provide timely notifications to the RMC Command Post on situations that involve hazards, suspicious people or activity activity and medical or other emergencies.

In addition to serving as an extra set of eyes and ears to public safety departments and local law enforcement, the UVa ambassadors also staff the Lee Street and 11th Street garages near UVa Medical Center, which is open 24/7. The ambassadors also provide SafeRides, an on-demand, fare-free transportation service for UVa community members who request it after the University Transit Service has stopped service for the night.

The ambassadors are also available to give directions and safety information and to provide a safe walking escort home for UVA community members upon request, according to the UVa Police Department.

An RMC account manager for its “western external programs,” which includes the Charlottesville region, directed all inquiries from The Daily Progress to the UVa Police Department.

“All University Police Department activities are covered by a standing cooperative agreement with the City of Charlottesville,” UVa Police Chief Timothy Longo said in a statement to The Daily Progress. “The Ambassadors do not have law enforcement power, are not armed and are not a replacement for 911, but they proactively monitor areas with high student traffic for potential hazards, medical emergencies and criminal activity, so that they can alert the right emergency resources.”

Kochis said the expanded routes for ambassadors was the product of interdepartmental meetings held between Charlottesville, UVa and Albemarle County that started roughly two months ago.

“We have our regional ComStat meetings monthly,” Kochis said. “They’re basically meetings where they city, the university and Albemarle County get together and look at different crime statistics and talk about where things are happening and what’s happening to get into the minutiae of all that. Then, we come up with different ways to try to address it with the resources we have.”

Those meetings were a response to the recent rise in violent crime in the area.

Gun violence has claimed the lives of 14 people in Charlottesville and surrounding Albemarle County and left 22 others injured since September of last year, according to an ongoing Daily Progress tally. Already this year there have been five reported homicide cases within Charlottesville city limits, eclipsing past years.

“The city of Charlottesville has had five murders since January,” Longo, who previously was chief of police in Charlottesville himself, said during a virtual UVa town hall last month. “To put that into context for you, in the almost 16 years I served as the chief of police in the city of Charlottesville – from 2001 to 2016 – I never had any more than that number in an entire year. There were some years I had none. … They’ve had five just in the first three months of the year.”

Kochis said that at a recent meeting between the three departments, UVa proposed the idea to extend the ambassador perimeter from the Corner down the West Main Street corridor to the Downtown Mall. Kochis said he took the idea to Charlottesville city officials – including interim City Manager Michael Rogers and city councilors – who approved the expansion.

“This change is part of our responsibility to contribute to public safety efforts in places where our students regularly go,” Longo said, “which includes off-Grounds locations such as the Corner and the downtown mall.”