UVa’s Karsh Institute names inaugural journalism fellow

The University of Virginia’s Karsh Institute of Democracy has announced the co-founder of a nonprofit Texas news operation will serve as its inaugural distinguished fellow in journalism.

Evan Smith’s fellowship, which is sponsored in partnership with Virginia Humanities, began on Wednesday and will last a year.

“I’m excited to partner with smart, civic-minded folks to continue the most important work of my career: strengthening democracy by better informing communities,” Smith said in a statement. “The local news ecosystem needs all the help it can get. It’s gratifying to see the Karsh Institute and Virginia Humanities step up.”

Smith co-founded and led the nonprofit news organization Texas Tribune, which was launched in 2009 with the goal of building a reliable, nonpartisan news outlet, according to the statement. He retired as CEO in 2022.

“Evan Smith is a hugely influential innovator and journalist, and we are honored to welcome him as our first Distinguished Fellow in Journalism,” Karsh Institute Executive Director Melody Barnes said in the statement. “Evan has built one of the country’s strongest and most trusted newsrooms in an environment saturated with mis- and disinformation. The Karsh Institute, UVA and newsrooms across the country will benefit from Evan’s guidance and experience creating the type of journalism that is vital to civic health and a thriving democracy.”