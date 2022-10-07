UVa’s first Moore Inventor Fellow redefining immune system research

Imagine that all of the cells in your immune system are passing notes to one another to determine how to respond to outside elements like vaccines and medicine.

As microscopic biology has evolved over the past 20 years, scientists have become more aware that they can see the cells moving, but not the messages being passed between them that determines their movements.

The current methods for analyzing cells are limiting. Researchers can extract and observe dead tissue but that prevents them from observing people’s responses to vaccines, pharmaceuticals, cancer treatments and other treatments for complex diseases. The second is to use a genetically-modified lab animal, a slow process that only allows researchers to observe one cell at a time.

On the verge of identifying a way to read those notes in live cell tissue, which are actually made up of various proteins, associate chemistry professor Rebecca Pompano is the first UVa faculty member to earn the Moore Inventors Fellowship. The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announced the seventh annual cohort of five researchers this week.

“I’ve had this idea since I started my lab back in 2014,” Pompano said. “We’ve been working on how to culture these tissues and how to keep them alive. From there we've been able to see other things that cells are doing inside the tissue, like how much energy they’re using, and how they’re moving around, but we haven’t been able to see them communicate. Now we’re ready to ask that question.”

The fellowship will award Pompano and her team of UVa chemistry Ph.D. students and postdoctoral researchers $225,000 per year for the next three years to fund the research. The university will also partially match the award with a $50,000 contribution for the next three years.

Pompano has been laying the groundwork for cell communication research since she was a graduate student observing biological events. That interest led to her developing new vaccines and immunotherapies as a postdoctoral fellow. Now, she continues the sum of her research in her own lab in the UVa Department of Chemistry.

Head of the UVa Center for Brain Immunology and Glia (BIG)and neuroscience professor Dr. Tajie Harris has been serving in an advisory capacity for Pompano on using the innovative process to study immunity in the brain. Biochemical engineering professor Dr. Kimberly Kelly is also lending her expertise to the project as an expert at finding peptides, or extensions of the proteins that communicate with one another.

Because she is a pioneer in this research area, Pompano split her work into two parts. She and her lab have been finding ways to keep cell tissue alive since 2014. Pompano often works with tissue from the lymph node, the organ that responds to infections and vaccines in addition to producing antibodies, which will provide the cornerstone data for the rest of this project.

Now that she can culture and keep lymph node tissue alive, Pompano and the UVa chemistry team can continue on to part two, analyzing the proteins being passed from one cell to another.

“The Moore Inventor Award will help specifically fund this new part of the project, being able to see those proteins as they’re being passed from cell to cell, Pompano says.

Pompano’s research will be used to allow other scientists to essentially see the cells talking. Her findings will help scientists understand how tumors grow, organ development and developmental delay. The fellowship award will help Pompano and her lab team to take the project from its current status as an early-stage concept to an invention that can for other laboratories to use.

The results of the biochemical system have endless possibilities for application and research.

“It’s a tool that lets you see cells talking, which means that for any context in which cellular communication talking is important for biomedical health or disease, then this tool could be used. There are many possibilities,” Pompano said. “For example, we've considered that it could be useful to help understand how tumors grow and expand, by seeing which proteins their cells are releasing in order to be able to grow out into the surrounding healthy tissue or metastasize.”

Eventually, the system could allow scientists and researchers to collect samples from major organs to see what cells are telling each other. Researchers will be able to collect samples from the lungs and blood vessels, which are known to be important in COVID-19 infection, to analyze how the vaccine is protecting them.

The system can also be used to help the development of vaccines for cancer therapy and to help treat autoimmunity.

“That’s a really hot area right now,” Pompano said. “A lot of engineers and physical scientists are getting deep into designing vaccines to fight cancer. It’s a really neat time because now there’s a collaboration between cancer immunologists, chemists and engineers. Hopefully, this new technology will give them one more way to see what is going on after they give their vaccine so that they can better design it.”

The fellowship award will help fund the supplies and substances to use during chemical analysis and to publish the lab’s findings after three years. The funds will also go toward paying the doctoral students for their time working on the project.

The Moore Foundation has been selecting five fellows from 240 of its partner universities since 2016. The partner institutions are allowed to select two nominees from the applicants who apply to the university.

“This fellowship targets a specific career stage. These are typically people that have who might have had a little bit of startup money like starting a lab,” said Dr. Adam Jones, science program officer at the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation. “A lot of these people are pre-tenured; this will really help them with more freedom, on their invention ability, because they might otherwise be tied up with more teaching loads.”

Nominations for the 2023 cohort are open on the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation website through November 14.