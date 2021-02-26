UVa rolls back restrictions for students; medical facilities ease visitation restrictions

During a media briefing Friday, Reid Adams, chief medical officer for UVa, said the Medical Center looked at a variety of data points in making its decision. Those included testing prevalence, trends in COVID-19 hospitalizations and the overall number of COVID-19 patients at the hospital.

“We try to take all of those things into account with the idea that as conditions improve, we're able to then increase the amount and type of visitations that we can bring into the institution because the risk of exposure goes down,” he said.

As of Wednesday, UVa has 43 COVID-19 patients and the seven-day average of new daily hospitalization is down to five from its high of 9.5 in early January.

Additional visitors will be allowed to the Medical Center's inpatient units, emergency department and procedural areas. All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must not have any to enter.

Those in the inpatient units can have two designated visitors, with only one allowed at a time. Those in outpatient areas can have one visitor.

As with the current policy, there are some exceptions, such as for patients at the end of their lives, who can have two visitors 24 hours a day, seven days a week.