UVa researchers see promise in HIV drugs for preventing leading cause of blindness

“We all learn that DNA we inherit from our parents is in the nucleus of cells and the DNA from our mothers is in the mitochondria, but we discovered the Alu molecule is being made in the cytoplasm, and that’s a complete change,” Ambati said.

Simplified, the process begins with Alu DNA creating Alu RNA. The RNA has the unique ability create more Alu DNA, which creates more RNA. The molecule is associated with a variety of diseases, including Type II diabetes, Alzheimer’s and multiple sclerosis.

The fact that Alu replicates its DNA much like a retrovirus led Ambati’s team to look toward drugs currently used to prevent HIV, a retrovirus. Lab tests showed the drugs could help by reducing inflammation and thwarting replication.

“They are taken as a preventative for HIV by people who do not have HIV, and the Alu molecules are very similar in the way they replicate themselves,” Ambati said. “These drugs have been in use for several decades and we know their side effects, their safety records. The older generations of the drugs are really nasty and the newer ones aren’t fun to take, either, especially for older people.”