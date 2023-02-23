UVa researchers have identified a significant contributor to overgrown blood vessels that could lead to new treatments for vision loss, blurred vision and blind spots.

University of Virginia researchers Drs. Jayakrishna Ambati and Shao-bin Wang are two of a team of about 15 scientists and researchers who made the discovery at the university’s research facilities.

“Normally this blood vessel is very controlled, so it is labeled as a carotid artery,” Wang said. “This means it is a controlled vessel that normally grows into the retinal space. These overgrown vessels can break and begin leaking, which is very harmful because neuron degeneration causes blindness.”

Abnormal vessel growth in the eye is caused by the overproduction of a substance, known as VEGF, that stimulates blood vessel formation. The growths can cause damage to brain neurons or their functions, also known as neuron degeneration.

There are currently treatments that target VEGF to reduce vessel overgrowth, but they are not permanent solutions. This has left doctors in search of a more permanent solution for their patients with vision impairments.

Ambati and Wang’s research has identified the protein that determines VEGF levels in a person’s eye. In an experiment involving lab mice, the pair of researchers found that this protein reduced the animals’ VEGF levels without unwanted side effects.

The side effects of overgrown blood vessels can be severe, Wang said. Over the course of months or years, overgrown blood vessels can leak into the brain or retina tissue, causing further damage to a person’s eyesight and overall health.

In the experiment with lab mice, the researchers observed that the animals did not experience any toxic effects on the retina - the portion of the eye that sees light.

“This fat mass and obesity-associated proteins were previously shown to be correlated with obesity in humans,” Ambati said in a statement. “This exciting discovery finally answers longstanding questions about how ocular immune cells…contribute to abnormal blood vessel growth under the retina.”

Smokers and people with obesity are the most at risk for overgrown blood vessels due to a high amount of glucose in their blood, which can cause buildup in the arteries. People who are predisposed to overgrowths will start experiencing symptoms like blurred vision and blind spots in their early 40s, Wang said.

The team has gained a deeper understanding of the ways ocular immune cells can cause a loss of control over blood vessel growth underneath the retina, Ambati said. He believes the team’s discovery will lead to the development of effective, cost-efficient and accessible treatment methods.

Ambati went on to say that he and his team of researchers began researching abnormal vessel growths in the eye 20 years ago, so they are “thrilled to have found an answer.”