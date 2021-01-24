UVa researchers hope a new hole in the heart will improve patients' lives

When the baby takes its first breath at birth, that tunnel normally is sealed off by thin fibrous sheet called the fossa ovalis.

The shunt being studied is a permanent implant placed by a catheter right through the fossa ovalis to act as a new foramen ovale.

The catheter delivery system has been in use in cardiac medicine for quite a while, but the shunt is far more recent.

The first patient to receive the device was a 70-year-old man in Quebec in 2015. In 2019, a U.S. National Institutes of Health study found those with the shunt had a 33% lower mortality rate than those without it.

“We’ve been studying it in various forms from the early feasibility studies,” Lim said. “It has a high degree of safety and we’re looking now more toward its efficacy. It’s all about how well this makes the patients feel.”

The device was approved for use in the European Union in March and it has been under study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2018. The current study is being conducted in several hospitals.

“We’re looking for how well it works and we’ll send that data to the FDA, which will decide whether to issue regulatory approval,” Lim said.

