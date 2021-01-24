UVa researchers hope a new hole in the heart will improve patients' lives

Sometimes, having a little hole in your heart can relieve a lot of pressure.
University of Virginia Health System researchers are participating in a clinical trial of a device that creates a pressure pop-off valve in the heart to ease the severe shortness of breath associated with congestive heart failure that often proves debilitating.
The device, called an interatrial shunt, acts like a pressure relief valve, funneling small amounts of blood from the left ventricle of the heart to the right ventricle when pressure in the left side gets too great.
That keeps the left side from backing up and putting more pressure on the lungs.
“When you look at heart failure, the symptoms almost always include shortness of breath that is driven by pressure buildup in the heart, especially in the left side,” said Dr. Sula Mazimba, a UVa cardiologist who is working with the nationwide study. “When pressure builds up, it has to go somewhere. With the shunt, it goes into the other side of the heart.”
Mazimba said the device is being considered to help treat patients suffering from a variety of cardiac afflictions that weaken heart muscles, cause them to stiffen and be inflexible or otherwise make the human chest pump ineffective.
“Diabetes, hypertension and other diseases can weaken the heart and the cause isn’t always known for stiff heart muscles,” Mazimba said.
Whatever the cause, the effect is the same.
“They create conditions that cause pressure to build in the chamber of the heart, and the shunt creates a pop-off valve in the heart chamber that allows blood to flow into the other side and release some of that pressure,” Mazimba said. “That reduces the back pressure and impacts on the lungs, making it easier to breathe.”
An estimated 5.7 million people suffer from heart failure, resulting in more than 3 million hospitalizations each year.
Researchers believe the shunt will ease symptoms, allowing patients to do more in their lives, including exercise. That, doctors believe, could extend lifespans for those with the ailment.
“The procedure started with the idea that came from the observation that people with tiny holes in their heart chambers did better [with congestive heart failure] because that hole would act as a pressure pop-off valve,” said Dr. Scott Lim, a UVa cardiologist working on the study. “That’s what this trial is all about — whether this procedure helps.”
The idea of creating a pressure tunnel from one side of the heart to the other is not new. In fact, it’s standard operation procedure for any human fetus. While in the womb, a baby’s heart uses a similar passage called the foramen ovale to move blood from the left side to the right side.
When the baby takes its first breath at birth, that tunnel normally is sealed off by thin fibrous sheet called the fossa ovalis.
The shunt being studied is a permanent implant placed by a catheter right through the fossa ovalis to act as a new foramen ovale.
The catheter delivery system has been in use in cardiac medicine for quite a while, but the shunt is far more recent.
The first patient to receive the device was a 70-year-old man in Quebec in 2015. In 2019, a U.S. National Institutes of Health study found those with the shunt had a 33% lower mortality rate than those without it.
“We’ve been studying it in various forms from the early feasibility studies,” Lim said. “It has a high degree of safety and we’re looking now more toward its efficacy. It’s all about how well this makes the patients feel.”
The device was approved for use in the European Union in March and it has been under study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2018. The current study is being conducted in several hospitals.
“We’re looking for how well it works and we’ll send that data to the FDA, which will decide whether to issue regulatory approval,” Lim said.