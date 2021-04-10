UVa researcher says central information system needed before next pandemic

The team’s paper notes that two previous sudden acute respiratory syndrome viruses should have given advanced warning to humans that another could be on the way. Research on the viruses could have assisted in the search for a vaccine and treatments, but often was terminated for lack of funds.

“In 2002 to 2003, a life-threatening [SARS] virus with a 10% fatality rate infected thousands of people. In 2012, Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus with a 43% fatality rate was identified,” the paper notes.

“Over 13,000 scientific papers on coronaviruses and the related SARS and MERS diseases have been published in the period of 2002 to 2019. Some of these findings strongly suggested the possibility of a future reemergence of even more deadly outbreaks of SARS-like viruses,” the team wrote. “Nevertheless, an appeal for urgent studies of these viruses went almost unnoticed. Advanced studies of vaccines against the [SARS] virus were terminated due to lack of funding.”

Minor said research institutions and governments need to support the creation, maintenance and funding of an advanced information system to keep it functioning until it’s needed. The system also would ensure conforming guidelines and structures for data and research to make it easily and quickly interpreted and adapted.