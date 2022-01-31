UVa researcher, local pharmaceutical company developing new burn treatment

A University of Virginia School of Medicine researcher and local biopharmaceutical company have teamed up to develop a new, more effective potential treatment for burns and wound healing.

Among skin injuries, burns can be particularly dangerous due to how deep the damage can be, sometimes penetrating so deeply that new skin cannot form quickly enough, according to medical experts.

While completing his surgery residency at Parkland Hospital in Dallas, Texas, Dr. Mark Roeser said he saw firsthand at the hospital’s burn center the kind of harm significant burns can be caused by these injuries.

“Everybody’s burned themselves at some point in time. Ever since man discovered fire, we’ve been accidentally burning ourselves,” he said. “But not a lot of people have any skin grafts or have been severely burned. It really leaves a lasting impression on you when you see that.”

Roeser said the idea for a new type of burn treatment became apparent while he was doing lab research on lung transplants. According to Roeser, when a lung is transplanted into the new body, blood supply issues cause injuries to the organ, injuries that are similar to burn injuries.

“If you burn part of your body severely, those cells are destroyed but there’s an area around those cells that is also damaged, even though those cells weren’t injured by the burn,” he said. “It seems to be part of how your body responds to burns in an inappropriate way.”

Roeser said a medication used in lung transplants was repurposed for burns.

“We used this medication that we’re using for lung transplants and we were able to show that we were able to prevent the body from hurting the cells around the destroyed cells.”

The medication was administered intravenously, which Roeser said is ideal for situations like lung transplants where medicine needs to go everywhere. It’s also good for burns at specific locations. Plus, burns usually occur outside of hospitals and availability to IVs.

Now at UVa, Roeser said he reached out to Purnovate, a subsidiary of the Charlottesville-based company Adial Pharmaceuticals, to help create a cream-based treatment using the medication. UVa previously agreed to fund the pre-clinical research and all parties agreed to jointly own the intellectual property.

The treatment, still in development, would need to be applied only once a day, Roeser said.

Troops in the U.S. armed forces are among the first target areas for the treatment, Roeser said, due to the higher chance of burns during combat and training.

“No one really knows when they’re gonna get burned,” he said. “Obviously, cooks and chefs are more at risk than the average person, but the servicemen and women are always going to be at an increased risk of burns. This seems like a good way to help them out.”

William “Bill” Stilley, CEO of Adial, said the research and development has been ongoing for a while now and he hopes to begin human trials later this year.

Stilley said the development process is lengthy by necessity, sometimes taking up to a decade, and is divided into three testing phases that involve a variety of safety tests before human treatment begins.

“When trying to show the efficacy of a treatment, it’s typical to try showing an impact on the small percentage really impacted by an injury before trying to show the impact on those less impacted,” he said.

Purnovate has been supplying Roeser’s research with certain adenosine compounds, Stilley said, which is one of the four building blocks to DNA and RNA.

Stilley said he was thrilled to be able to partner with Roeser and UVa, where he completed his undergraduate studies and received a Master of Business Administration degree from the Darden School.

“Dr. Roeser’s background in wound healing will be instrumental as we move an important step closer toward our goal of advancing a new generation of adenosine compounds with the appropriate selectivity and solubility for transdermal penetration,” he said.

The Charlottesville-based company is also developing treatments for pain, drug addiction, Alcohol Use Disorder, cancer, and inflammation, among other areas. In 2018, Adial became the first technology company spun out of UVa research to file for an initial public stock offering.

Adial’s main drug to focus on battling opioid dependence, AD04, targets chemicals in the brain that stimulate cravings and has been under development to treat alcoholism. The drug is currently going through clinical trials designed to evaluate the efficacy, safety and tolerability of AD04 in patients with alcohol use disorder.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.