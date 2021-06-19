UVa research: Intense teen romance can lead to high blood pressure as an adult

Tears and revenge are not the only things that may come from a bad romance; teens in intense relationships may find themselves battling high blood pressure as adults.

Data from an ongoing study of 184 Buford Middle School students that began in 1998 shows a direct, self-reported correlation between intense teen romantic relationships and high blood pressure as adults.

“Intense romantic relationships may be particularly problematic for adolescents as their relative immaturity and inexperience may make it harder for them to cope with the psychological demands of such relationships,” states the study, printed in the May edition of The Journal of Development and Psychology, published by Cambridge University Press.

The findings are among the latest from Joseph Allen, a University of Virginia psychology professor, and his research team. The research was conducted with help from the University of Utah’s psychology department.

Allen and his team checked in with 146 of the Buford study participants when they turned 17 and 19 to learn about their romantic relationships. Later, as the participants reached 29 and 31, they recorded respondents’ blood pressure.