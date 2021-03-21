UVa research: Exercise during pregnancy can prevent noncommunicable diseases in offspring

New research out of the University of Virginia suggests that exercise during pregnancy may significantly reduce expectant mothers' children’s chances of developing diabetes and other metabolic diseases later in life.
Zhen Yan said this research was inspired by the vast prevalence of noncommunicable diseases — such as cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, depression and Alzheimer’s — that have a fetal origin and are passed from mother to child during pregnancy.
“It is at pandemic proportions,” Yan said. “That costs a lot to families and also to society. Exercise is one of the best interventions to mitigate these diseases.”
Yan is director of the Center for Skeletal Muscle Research at UVa’s Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center and is a professor of cardiovascular medicine.
“We were inspired by our previous mouse research implicating that regular aerobic exercise for an obese mother before and during pregnancy can protect the child from early onset of diabetes. In this study, we asked the questions, what if an obese mother exercises only during pregnancy, and what if the father is obese,” Yan said.
Yan and his research team fed one group of mice a typical diet before and during pregnancy, while other mice were fed a high-fat, high-calorie diet to simulate obesity. They gave half of the mice on the high-fat diet access to a running wheel for exercise, while the other half did not exercise.
They found that both mothers and fathers in the high-fat group could predispose their offspring to metabolic disorders. In particular, male offspring of the sedentary mothers on high-fat diets were much more likely to develop high blood sugar and other metabolic problems in adulthood.
After looking at the adult offspring’s metabolism and chemical modification of DNA, the researchers found there were significant differences in metabolic health and how active certain genes were among the different groups of offspring, suggesting that the negative effects of parental obesity could impact children later in life.
However, they also found that maternal exercise only during pregnancy prevented a host of nongenetic-influenced changes that affect the workings of the offspring’s genes. Maternal exercise, they determined, completely blocked the negative effects of mother’s or father’s obesity on the offspring.
“Maternal exercise, only during pregnancy, even if the mother did not exercise before conception, is powerful enough to mitigate the effects of both maternal obesity and paternal obesity onto the babies,” Yan said.
According to Yan and his team, these results provide the first evidence that maternal exercise only during pregnancy can prevent the transmission of metabolic diseases from parent to child.
Yan said that while there is a precedent in this field of research that exercise is beneficial to pregnant mothers and their children, his study is unique for focusing on mothers beginning to exercise after they are already pregnant.
“The takeaway lesson here is that it is great that exercise is so powerful,” Yan said.
Yan said that while pregnant women should consult with their doctors before beginning a workout program, because everyone’s body is different, in most cases, all forms of exercise are safe and beneficial during pregnancy.
“Very generally, I would say walking, even jogging, are very, very good. And some strength training should be added to that, like pushups and planks,” Yan said. “My recommendation is that as long as you are going to a doctor to assess your risk and avoid injury, all forms of exercise are pretty good.”
Yan said he is looking forward to doing further research involving pregnant women as opposed to mice, and that he and his team still have a lot they want to discover.
“The million-dollar question is, what is the scientific reason that exercise during pregnancy can be so powerful in mitigating these diseases?” Yan said. “The answer is still murky.”