UVa research: Exercise during pregnancy can prevent noncommunicable diseases in offspring

Yan said that while there is a precedent in this field of research that exercise is beneficial to pregnant mothers and their children, his study is unique for focusing on mothers beginning to exercise after they are already pregnant.

“The takeaway lesson here is that it is great that exercise is so powerful,” Yan said.

Yan said that while pregnant women should consult with their doctors before beginning a workout program, because everyone’s body is different, in most cases, all forms of exercise are safe and beneficial during pregnancy.

“Very generally, I would say walking, even jogging, are very, very good. And some strength training should be added to that, like pushups and planks,” Yan said. “My recommendation is that as long as you are going to a doctor to assess your risk and avoid injury, all forms of exercise are pretty good.”

Yan said he is looking forward to doing further research involving pregnant women as opposed to mice, and that he and his team still have a lot they want to discover.

“The million-dollar question is, what is the scientific reason that exercise during pregnancy can be so powerful in mitigating these diseases?” Yan said. “The answer is still murky.”