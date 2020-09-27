UVa research: COVID-related inflammation syndrome should be red flag for vaccine developers

The discovery could prove helpful in diagnosing MIS-C, but should throw up red flags for the binding cell antibody treatments and antibody-based vaccines currently under development.

Researchers currently are studying the effectiveness of treating severely ill COVID patients with plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19. The idea is that the plasma already contains antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease.

Many of the 200 or so vaccines being studied also rely on antibodies to the binding domain proteins.

“We don’t know if antibodies against [binding domain cells] are associated with the development of MIS-C or if they could somehow help to cause MIS-C or other inflammatory processes,” Zeichner said. “If they do contribute to inflammation, it might have an impact on convalescent plasma treatments or a vaccine.”

In their commentary, Zeichner and Cruz note that researchers studying treatments or working on vaccines should carefully evaluate those participating in the program while being treated and, in the case of a vaccine, for a period of time afterward.