UVa research: Autism causes differ between boys and girls

They may look the same on the outside, but on the inside they are very different.
Similar autism-related behaviors in boys and girls are the result of different genetic variations and brain functions, according to a University of Virginia School of Medicine researcher who has long studied autism.
The discovery means there could be other autism-related behaviors that are less likely to be noticed in both girls and boys.
“You’ve got very similar symptoms, but the underlying brain differences that are related to the symptoms are very different,” said Kevin Pelphrey, of UVa’s Department of Neurology. “We’ve found evidence for brain networks that correlate with autism being different for boys and girls, and the genetics, the networks of genes involved, also appear to be different for girls than boys.”
Pelphrey is working with researchers at the university’s School of Education and Human Development and experts at other universities to investigate why boys are more often diagnosed as having autism than are girls.
He is spearheading the research into how autism spectrum disorders differ in boys and girls as part of the National Institutes of Health’s Autism Centers of Excellence Program. The researchers are following children all the way to adulthood in hopes of shedding light on autism spectrum disorders and identifying the best interventions and treatments for both girls and boys.
Autism affects one in 59 children, but only one of four diagnosed is a girl.
Pelphrey noted that men and women often exhibit different symptoms when suffering similar maladies such as coronary disease and even HIV/AIDS. What makes the autism finding different is that the symptoms are similar but the causes different.
“One can have blocked arteries or a dying heart muscle and the same underlying condition will create symptoms that present differently in men and women,” Pelphrey said. “But in our case, there are different mechanisms that produce the same symptoms.”
Pelphrey’s portion of the study uses high-tech brain scans of children who exhibit similar behaviors to determine the neurological patterns that correlate with those behaviors. His research also looks into the genetic networks that are believed to lead to autistic behaviors.
The idea is to identify differences in brain development in children with autism, find gene variations involved and predicting how those features will impact child development. The goal is to help ease children’s transition into adulthood.
Understanding the differences between boys and girls is important because the underlying aspects of female autism have not been well studied.
“The difference has been noticed since the beginning of autism studies in terms of the number of boys affected compared to girls,” Pelphrey said. “First, the notion was that it was a simple biological fact. Boys are also the weaker sex when it comes to mental health conditions and neurological conditions because of having only one X chromosome. That, however, was ruled out.”
If the boys’ inherent weaknesses didn’t create the statistical difference, researchers wondered if perhaps girls exhibited different symptoms.
“People starting asking the question, ‘are we missing girls because the symptoms present differently?’ We came to the conclusion that, yes, we’re probably missing girls and the number is probably closer to 3 boys to 1 girl. Girls are taking longer to get a diagnosis, as well.”
The study used magnetic-resonance imaging to examine brain activity during social interactions, studying interactions of both children diagnosed with autism and those who are not diagnosed.
The study showed children with autism use different areas of their brains than those without autism. But the difference in the brains of girls with and without autism was different than the boys with and without autism, meaning that different brain mechanisms may be at play in autism depending on a person’s birth gender.
If the differences can be roughly classified as boy causes and girl causes, Pelphrey said the question is what behaviors indicate girls whose brains and genes exhibit boy causes?
The same question, he said, exists for what symptoms are displayed by boys whose brains and genes may exhibit girl causes.
“If there’s this difference, we want to know if there are girls out there with the brain profile of male autism and, if so, how do they behave? Do they have a different condition all together?” Pelphrey said.
“If we look at brain and genes rather than behavior, would it bring the difference in boys and girls being diagnosed closer to 2 to 1? If we find that group, it’s very likely that they are not unaffected by these brain differences but are they benefiting from it? Are they instead more likely to be at risk for depression or anxiety? Eating disorders?”
Autism is not always easily diagnosed. There are variations in behaviors and degrees. The same behaviors may be different enough in boys and girls that some children are not diagnosed until adolescence.
“A lot of times, girls will have one sign of autism that is sort of obsessive interest. For boys, that often focuses on trains or train schedules and mechanical objects. For girls, it may center on movie characters. A lot of times, Disney characters are a big obsession,” Pelphrey said. “The difference is that their obsession may not seem that unusual unless you look closer at how the girls are expressing that interest.”
Last fall, UVa education school researchers said some studies show girls may be able to mask their symptoms through middle childhood by mimicking their classmates.
The researchers found that the boys with autism physically distanced themselves from other children and played alone. Girls with autism tended to stay in a group and appear to be involved but show subtle signs of distancing.
As social demands become more challenging into adolescence, those coping mechanisms begin to fail, they found.
“We think girls may be doing a lot more work to mask their social differences and that they’re aware of the need to fit in,” Pelphrey said. “The boys are not trying that hard to fit in because there’s not that much pressure on them from their peers.”
Pelphrey said there is a lot more to study to unlock autism’s secrets, including possible links between autism, eating disorders and depression.
“In a lot of ways, we’ve really opened up the idea that there can be at least two different types of autism. We’ve talked theoretically about different autisms and it being a spectrum,” he said.
Pelphrey said the study indicates that boys and girls with autism may need different approaches in terms of treatment and intervention.
“It tells us traditional autism interventions are more likely to work for boys than girls,” he said. “We need to focus more on interventions that involve improving emotional regulation and reducing anxiety to improve autism in girls.”