UVa research: Autism causes differ between boys and girls

“If we look at brain and genes rather than behavior, would it bring the difference in boys and girls being diagnosed closer to 2 to 1? If we find that group, it’s very likely that they are not unaffected by these brain differences but are they benefiting from it? Are they instead more likely to be at risk for depression or anxiety? Eating disorders?”

Autism is not always easily diagnosed. There are variations in behaviors and degrees. The same behaviors may be different enough in boys and girls that some children are not diagnosed until adolescence.

“A lot of times, girls will have one sign of autism that is sort of obsessive interest. For boys, that often focuses on trains or train schedules and mechanical objects. For girls, it may center on movie characters. A lot of times, Disney characters are a big obsession,” Pelphrey said. “The difference is that their obsession may not seem that unusual unless you look closer at how the girls are expressing that interest.”

Last fall, UVa education school researchers said some studies show girls may be able to mask their symptoms through middle childhood by mimicking their classmates.