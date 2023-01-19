UVa report finds student groups guilty of hazing

The University of Virginia has found two of its student organizations guilty of hazing infractions, largely related to the underage and forced consumption of alcohol.

The University Guide Service, a group that hosts academic and historical tours for UVa visitors, and Club Gymnastics, an intercollegiate athletic club, were found guilty of hazing violations in the fall, according to a misconduct report from the university’s Student Affairs Office released Thursday. Both groups have been referred to the University Judiciary Committee, a student-run administrative unit of UVa with the authority to investigation and adjudicate alleged violations of the university’s standards.

The committee’s investigation into hazing allegations last spring ultimately led to the suspension of the Alpha Kappa Alpha and Phi Gamma Delta chapters, two organizations in the Interfraternity Council.

A date for the committee adjudication has been disclosed. The committee did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.

An investigation conducted by the university found the University Guide Service guilty of hazing on several occasions between September and November of 2022. Current Guide Service members, called “big guides,” were providing new members, called “probies,” with alcohol and forcing them to chug specifically Smirnoff Ice drinks, according to the Student Affairs report.

In September, the University Guide Service held a “Probie Progressive” event, the report said, in which new members were expected to meet current members in various Lawn rooms under the expectation that they drink the alcohol provided in each room.

The investigation also found that current University Guide Service members often drove new members off Grounds, sometimes without telling the “probies” where they were being taken.

The University Guide Service will also be expected to answer to the University Judiciary Committee regarding allegations that members were forced to wear embarrassing outfits in public and sing remixes to popular songs on the Rotunda steps.

The University Guide Service is listed as a special status student organization funded by the Office of the Vice President of Student Affairs. According to UVa policy, such organizations act as “agents of the university in carrying out university functions through authority delegated by an authorized University official.” Special status student organizations are subject to control and supervision from UVa administrators, according to that policy.

After the initial report of hazing on Nov. 7 last year, the university suspended part of the Guide Service’s special status agreement concerning new member recruitment, according to the recent report.

Club Gymnastics has been referred to the University Judiciary Committee for hazing violations committed in relation to the club’s “Initiation” event on Sept. 16 of last year, according to the report.

According to the report, new members at the event were asked to perform several stunts including trying to get current members to laugh while performing wall-sit exercises, attempting to shoot a basketball into a hoop and performing a one-handed cartwheel with a Jell-O shot in the other hand; those who failed were expected to take a shot of alcohol or water.

Club Gymnastics is a contracted independent student organization. University policy states that independent organizations are formed by students to offer educational, service and social opportunities.

The club is funded by the Student Activities Fee, a fund overseen by the UVa Student Council. Both, independent student and special status organizations are eligible to apply for Student Activities Fee funding, which collects a $50 annual fee from full-time student members of the organizations. Club Gymnastics charges about $200 in annual dues, according to the UVa student activities website.

Club Gymnastics and the University Guide Service did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.