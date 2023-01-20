UVa renames Maury Hall

The University of Virginia has officially renamed the building that houses the school’s Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program, stripping the structure of its ties to a Confederate soldier who the school’s own Board of Visitors said “had no affiliation to the University and was an outspoken advocate for slavery.”

The building known for 80 years as Maury Hall will now be known as Warner Hall, named after the late John Warner, a former secretary of the Navy, longtime Virginia senator and graduate of the UVa School of Law.

Warner, who died on May 25, 2021, was a “friend of the University of Virginia,” said UVa President Jim Ryan at a dedication ceremony at the building on Friday.

Ryan was joined by the commonwealth’s delegation to the U.S. Senate: Democrats Mark Warner, who is of no relation to John Warner, and Tim Kaine, who joined the dedication just hours after announcing in Richmond that he would be running for reelection in 2024.

Ryan was also joined by John Warner’s wife Jeanne, who helped the UVa president reveal the commemorative plaque bearing the building’s new name.

The decision to rename the building has been years in the making, according to Colette Sheehy, senior vice president for operations and state government relations. The UVa Board of Visitors’ Buildings and Grounds Committee recommended the name change, Sheehy told the crowd at Friday’s dedication.

“A few years ago, the university undertook the project to look at our naming policy, or how we named buildings and the guidelines for doing so,” Sheehy said at Friday’s dedication. “Naming should reflect the values of the institution and they should recognize distinguished or exceptional levels of achievement and honor. They should demonstrate the virtues that UVa hopes its students will emulate.”

A review of Matthew Fontaine Maury – a 19th century astronomer, oceanographer, meteorologist and cartographer who served as a commander in the Confederate Navy – found the man wanting, she said. It was specifically noted that Maury had no known affiliation with the university.

On the other hand, a committee statement praised John Warner as a “distinguished public servant and faithful friend to the University of Virginia.”

John Warner was a career public servant. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1945 at the age of 17 and volunteered for military service in the Marine Corps during the Korean War.

After returning to the States, he earned his law degree at UVa and went on to become assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

President Richard Nixon later named John Warner undersecretary of the U.S. Navy and promoted him to secretary of the branch in 1972. In 1975, he became the director of the American Revolution Bicentennial Administration, a committee established under the Nixon administration to act as a hub for all dates, events and artifacts with significance to the American Revolution as the country celebrated its 200th birthday.

Between 1979 and 2009, John Warner served five terms as a senator for the commonwealth of Virginia.

The year he left his Senate seat, he became the first recipient of the National Intelligence Distinguished Public Service medal, the highest award that can be given to noncareer federal employees, private citizens or others who have served the national intelligence community.

That same year, Mark Warner was sworn in as a senator for the first time.

Mark Warner said at Friday’s dedication he had asked John Warner to accompany him to his swearing-in.

“When I went to go meet him in his office and he invited me in, in many ways he invited me to have a friendship.”

Mark Warner recalled his time as governor of Virginia, when John Warner was still a senator. He said the men were always able to set party differences aside.

“There wasn’t a single issue that I took on as governor – I’m a Democrat, he was a Republican – that we couldn’t figure out. That kind of leadership is extraordinary.”

The dedication of the ROTC building is the latest way that the university and surrounding area has recognized John Warner.

Each year, UVa grants a John W. Warner award to a third-year undergraduate student who exhibits “serious, convincing ambition.”

The John W. Warner Parkway, which connects East Rio Road in Albemarle County to McIntire Road in Charlottesville, is also named in his honor.

“The life and work of John Warner remind us that great and humble leadership, dedication, drive, service and the willingness to reach out and work with others, including those from the other side of the aisle, can accomplish,” Ryan said Friday.