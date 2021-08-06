Masks to be mandatory inside UVa buildings beginning Monday

Facing rising infections from a mutant variant of the COVID-19 virus, University of Virginia officials are joining schools across the state in requiring face masks for all persons on university property.

Officials announced Friday that all students, staff, faculty and visitors, vaccinated or not, will need to wear masks when entering any university building. Those who have not been vaccinated will need to wear the masks even when outdoors.

The change is in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear masks when indoors.

The new policy comes as the delta variant of the COVID-causing virus is sweeping across the country and the state. The variant is far more contagious and has infected even vaccinated people.

The UVa mandate will begin Monday. Officials said they will monitor infection rates in hopes of lifting the policy by Sept. 6 for those who are vaccinated.