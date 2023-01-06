UVa Provost commissioning task force to address late graduate student wages

University of Virginia Provost Ian Baucom is creating a task force to identify the cause of recurring wage delays for student workers.

Baucom made the announcement Friday morning after sending an email to graduate students on Jan. 5. The announcement comes after graduate student workers, including those within the United Campus Workers of Virginia at UVa organization, told university officials that their stipends were 10 days late.

United Campus Workers at UVa chair and fifth-year history doctoral candidate Lara Ornee expected to receive her stipend on Fri. Dec. 23. When it didn’t come, she reasoned that the direct deposit may be delayed due to the weekend holiday. On Dec. 26, Ornee and nearly all of the other graduate students in the history department still had not received their stipends.

Upon checking the online financial system for UVa graduate workers, the workers realized that they should have been paid on Dec. 16.

On Dec. 29, United Campus Workers met with student body president Cecilia Cain, Board of Visitors student member Lily Roberts and chair of the Graduate and Professional Council to prepare a request to UVa President Jim Ryan and Baucom that the stipends be disbursed immediately.

Ryan and Baucom responded to the request via email the same day. They sent an email Dec. 30, assuring students that they would have their wages by Jan. 3.

All but one of 40 graduate student workers have received their stipends. The one student who is still waiting for his wages needs to rectify an administrative error with the university before his funds are disbursed, said Ornee.

Ornee said she has personally experienced stipend delays three or four times and witnessed other people in her department experience delays an additional three times in the five years she has been attending UVa.

A delegation of United Campus Workers gathered outside of the provost’s office on Monday, Jan. 2 and again on Tuesday Jan. 3, where they spoke with Baucom about their concerns.

“We’re proud that our collective action resulted in [the] creation of a task force,” said UVa doctoral candidate student Crystal Luo on Twitter. “It’s the first time UVA has marshaled an institutional response to this recurring problem, and it’s because grad workers came together & organized to demand better.”

Ornee said the workers achieved their goal of ensuring all graduate workers received their stipends. By the time students met with Baucom, he already had ensured graduate students that their wages would be disbursed by Jan. 3. During the meeting, Baucom promised to dedicate resources from the provost’s office and Student Financial Services.

In the email sent on Thursday, Baucom said the task force will review UVa’s wage systems and processes and determine a plan to prevent future delays for graduate students. Baucom said the task force may identify a need for new systems or processes for future stipend disbursements.

While UVa is establishing a plan to address its timely wage issue, Ornee says delayed stipends are increasingly difficult because graduate student workers are paid “far below the living wage.”

Graduate student workers receive a $2,000 stipend each month, which totals $24,000 of income each year. According to the Charlottesville Area Association of Realtors, the average living wage in Charlottesville is $38,000 per year.

“We are living paycheck to paycheck and we don’t have savings because we’re not paid enough to save,” Ornee said. “That’s why something like this is so hard.”

Ornee says she was fortunate enough to get a loan from her parents to pay her rent for the first month of the year and paid the loan back once she received her stipend on Jan. 3. Other students were frozen in place as they waited for UVa to disburse their earned wages.

"I heard from students who had travel plans to go see family and couldn't go because they were waiting for their stipend to make the trip," Ornee said. "I've heard from people who were visiting family already and then had to wait to come back [to Charlottesville] because they were waiting for their stipend to finish the trip. I've heard from people overdrawing their bank accounts."

"Everybody was really worried about bills," Ornee said.

In the same email, Baucom included a letter that he had signed for students to use should they need to request a waiver of late fees. Baucom directed students to Student Legal Services for reimbursement of any late fees caused by the stipend delay if their waiver request is denied.

Although Ornee says trust in the administration is eroded among graduate workers, she said she is hopeful that Baucom will commit the necessary resources to avoid future delays and easily reimburse students for any late fees they may have incurred.