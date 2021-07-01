UVa professor, state solicitor general Heytens nominated for 4th Circuit judgeship

Toby J. Heytens, a University of Virginia law professor and the state's solicitor general, has been nominated to serve as a judge on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Heytens, 45, was nominated by President Joe Biden on Wednesday. Biden also nominated UVa alumni Patricia Tolliver Giles and Michael S. Nachmanoff to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, according to a news release from UVa.

Per the release, Heytens has been on leave from UVa since February 2018 to serve as solicitor general, during which time he has successfully argued before the U.S. Supreme Court twice and represented the state on numerous other matters in the Supreme Court of Virginia and federal circuit courts.

Heytens joined UVa in 2006 and then rejoined in 2010 after taking leave for three years to serve in the Office of the U.S. Solicitor General, during which time he argued six cases before the U.S. Supreme Court.