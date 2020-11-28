UVa professor helps measure the universe's dark matter

“You don’t need to look at something to know that it exists,” Klypin said. “I never saw Napoleon Bonaparte, but I know that he existed by what he left behind. If you think about our own lives, you can see some things and not see others, yet you know those things are there. You can’t see the wind, but you can feel it, hear it and see the effects it has on your surroundings.”

The same applies in space, he said. For that, advanced mathematics and Newton’s Law become our eyes.

“Let’s say there is a mass of Klingon warships in our solar system somewhere between the Earth and the sun. We can’t see them because they have cloaking devices. Those ships would have an impact on the orbit of the planets around them, as well as impacts on the sun, and all of that could be determined mathematically,” he explained.

“So when we began investigating the cosmos and galaxies, we discovered something was binding the galaxies and there should be some mass between them. Sure, it could be Klingons — you never know — but it’s probably not. That mass we call dark matter.”