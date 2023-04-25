Police at the University of Virginia are asking for the public's assistance to find a man suspected in a reported purse-jacking near the school's hospital.

The University of Virginia Police Department is searching for 40-year-old Travis Maxey of New Canton after identifying him as a suspect in the reported theft at the 11th Street Garage near UVa Medical Center on Tuesday around 11:49 a.m., according to a statement from the police.

The department's investigation revealed the suspect took the purse from a person inside the garage — which has validated parking available to patients, hospital visitors and health care workers — and fled the area on Tuesday morning.

University police issued a grand larceny warrant for Maxey’s arrest on Tuesday and are asking the public to contact UVa police at (434) 924-7166 with any information related to the case.