UVa police report "several" threats since Saturday memorial

20221120_MET_UVA

Community members attend a memorial service on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at John Paul Jones Arena on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia. On Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, University of Virginia football players from Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed by a teammate following a school field trip to Washington D.C.

 SHABAN ATHUMAN/TIMES-DISPATCH

The University of Virginia Police Department has reported receipt of "several" threatening messages since Saturday, the same day as the memorial that honored the victims of the Nov. 13 shooting on university grounds.

UPD says the first threat was on the John Paul Jones Arena, where the memorial was held, and was sent to the university via email. UPD published a general communication about the threat at 1:37 p.m. on Saturday.

Per the communication, the memorial continued as planned with enhanced security which included Virginia State Police posted outside of the arena before, during and after the event.

On Monday, the university received "several" more communications with threats that were similar to the messages received on Saturday, according to another general communication on the UPD website. 

UPD says that it is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to find who sent the original threat on Saturday as well as the people or person responsible for the threats that have followed since then.

UPD says it will update the community with another general communication if the department determines that the threat is credible.

