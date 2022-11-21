UVa police report "several" threats since Saturday memorial

The University of Virginia Police Department has reported receipt of "several" threatening messages since Saturday, the same day as the memorial that honored the victims of the Nov. 13 shooting on university grounds.
UPD says the first threat was on the John Paul Jones Arena, where the memorial was held, and was sent to the university via email. UPD published a general communication about the threat at 1:37 p.m. on Saturday.
Per the communication, the memorial continued as planned with enhanced security which included Virginia State Police posted outside of the arena before, during and after the event.
On Monday, the university received "several" more communications with threats that were similar to the messages received on Saturday, according to another general communication on the UPD website.
UPD says that it is working with state and federal law enforcement agencies to find who sent the original threat on Saturday as well as the people or person responsible for the threats that have followed since then.
- Guns and ammunition seized from Jones' UVa dormitory room
- What led to Charlottesville 'gratata' social media star's arrest?
- Linebacker, DE D'Sean Perry one of 3 killed in Sunday night shooting; shooter still at large
- Fifth person shot at UVa identified; malicious wounding charges added
- UVa shooting victim Mike Hollins' mother provides updates on son's condition
- UVa President Ryan calls for external review
- Fourth UVa shooting victim, football player Mike Hollins, undergoing second surgery today
- Virginia football player D'Sean Perry, who was killed in Sunday night shooting, was an exemplary teammate
- Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry remembered at memorial service attended by thousands at UVa's John Paul Jones Arena
- UVa shooting victim Mike Hollins made it safely out of surgery
- Former Charlottesville city manager Hendrix, who championed Downtown Mall, dies
- Barber: In Las Vegas win, Virginia men's basketball team played for its football brothers
- Accused UVa shooter spoke of having gun 2 months ago, student told university
- Devin Chandler kept his commitment to Virginia even after Bronco Mendenhall's departure
- No bond for UVa murder suspect in first court appearance since shooting
UPD says it will update the community with another general communication if the department determines that the threat is credible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!