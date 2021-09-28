UVa Police expanding their role into communities around Grounds

“We’ve been in constant communication with the city police leadership and they are aware and fully supportive and plan to assist any way they possibly can,” Hall said.

According to the UVa Police crime log, most of the calls to which they respond are relatively minor. Most common are complaints of drunks in public, stolen property, underage drinking and assisting students and citizens in a variety of ways. But some serious crimes have occurred, including police taking two reports of forcible rape.

On Sept. 4, a student was struck by a bullet that went through a bathroom wall while a patron in Boylan Heights, a Corner bar and restaurant. The woman’s injuries were not life threatening.

While the Corner has been fairly quiet in the past, it has been no stranger to danger. In the early 1990s there were at least two incidents of shoot outs on the Corner between police and people who were not students.

Several Corner restaurants were known for attracting rowdy weekend crowds that often resulted in fights, especially after football games.

Some areas of Rugby Road and Gordon Avenue were targeted in the early 2000s by local residents who would assault students walking late at night and early in the morning.