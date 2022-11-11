UVa Police Department to hire 30% more women by 2030

The University of Virginia Police Department is making good on its promise to increase the presence of female officers on the force by 2030.

Women currently account for about 29% of UPD employees—42 of 141 total—putting the department on track to reach its 30x30 goal on time.

Earlier this year, the department enrolled in the national 30x30 initiative, a consortium of police leaders and researchers who are committed to improving the representation and experiences of women in policing agencies.

"I don't know what it's like to be a woman in law enforcement or a woman living in our society," UPD Chief Timothy Longo said. "The initiative will be gradual and develop over time. It will develop over time and, more importantly, sustain itself with the right leadership."

According to the 30x30 website, women make up only 12% of total sworn officers and 3% of police leadership in the United States. The initiative provides resources that help facilitate best hiring practices and community partnerships for departments around the country. The ultimate goal, it states, is to increase the representation of women in police recruiting classes to 30% by 2030.

The 2019 National Institute of Justice special report states that women in law enforcement face common barriers including discrimination and harassment in a male-dominated industry, sexism, oblique physical assessments and a lack of professional support in the workplace and opportunity.

Longo says that taking the 30x30 pledge was about more than bringing a quota of bodies to UPD. The pledge is about understanding and valuing the ways that women-inclusive recruitment practices can improve the culture of UPD as an organization, by more accurately representing the demographics of the UVa community.

Dayona Johnson and Celeste Hill are the latest additions to the university police department. They both served as probation and parole officers in Greensboro and Raleigh respectively.

"Working as a probation officer, I learned to communicate with people from different backgrounds," Hill said. "With us patrolling grounds and connecting with students, we'll learn from them as much as they can learn from us."

"When I came to do my written test, visit Grounds and speak with different officers, no one had anything negative to say about the leadership in the department," Johnson said.

Research from 30x30 shows that women in law enforcement use less moderate and excessive force; are named in fewer complaints and lawsuits; are perceived by communities as more honest and compassionate than male officers; make fewer discretionary arrests and see better rehabilitative outcomes for crime victims with particular care for sexual assault victims.

Both women say that making the transition from working with people who have been convicted of crimes as parole officers will be a change. But Hill attested that her individual experiences have prepared her to respect and communicate with people from all walks of life.

“Just because you have a badge does not mean that I think any less of someone else,” Hill said. “My specific goal was to help rehabilitate offenders so they could become productive members of society. Even here at UVa, that still applies. Of course, students are coming here to pursue a course of study, but what are they going to do once they get that degree? How can we guide them throughout their time here?”

Johnson and Hill weren’t aware of the department’s commitment to increasing women in the agency by 30% by 2030 until after they accepted their job offers. During a visit to Charlottesville in September, both recruits met with several UPD employees about their experiences.

During the visit, Hill says UPD Sergeant Susan M. Del Prete exclaimed “Girl power!” during their meeting, which Hill said validated the welcoming and inclusive environment that she was looking for.

Although UPD just committed to the 30x30 initiative six months ago, women in the department have held prominent positions for decades.

When Lieutenant Yong Bacon joined UPD 24 years ago, she was one of five women in the department. Bacon was the only woman of Asian heritage in a group of two Black women and two white women. Bacon is still the only woman of Asian heritage across the department.

“UPD is in a much better place than when I joined,” Bacon said. “It is not so much about what UPD does, but that the public perception of female officers changes. The perception in the media does not put women in law enforcement at the top, but in real life we are not at the bottom of our departments.”

In the past year, predating the 30x30 initiative pledge, UPD has hired eight women department-wide. Of those women, three are sworn police officers, three are security officers and two are civilian employees.

Johnson and Hill are still in the onboarding process of joining the UPD force and the UVa community. The pair will go to the police academy in January 2023 to officially become police officers for the department.