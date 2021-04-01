UVa planning for fall semester operations to return to mostly normal

The fall semester at the University of Virginia will look a lot like 2019 with students and faculty in classrooms, libraries and recreation facilities open and a traditional class grading system in place.

UVa officials announced the plan to return to something resembling normal in a Thursday email to students, staff and employees.

“Our present plan is to return to the in-person residential, educational and research experience that has always been a hallmark of our university,” officials wrote. “After a year in which the pandemic disrupted nearly everything about the UVa experience, we are eager to get back to living, learning, and working together here in Charlottesville,” the email reads.

The email was signed by UVa President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill and COO J.J. Davis.

Officials said the plans are based on their expectation that vaccines will be widely available by the beginning of the fall term. The plans also rely on the assumption that the coronavirus will not be as widespread.