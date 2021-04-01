UVa planning for fall semester operations to return to mostly normal

The fall semester at the University of Virginia will look a lot like 2019 with students and faculty in classrooms, libraries and recreation facilities open and a traditional class grading system in place.
UVa officials announced the plan to return to something resembling normal in a Thursday email to students, staff and employees.
“Our present plan is to return to the in-person residential, educational and research experience that has always been a hallmark of our university,” officials wrote. “After a year in which the pandemic disrupted nearly everything about the UVa experience, we are eager to get back to living, learning, and working together here in Charlottesville,” the email reads.
The email was signed by UVa President Jim Ryan, Provost Liz Magill and COO J.J. Davis.
Officials said the plans are based on their expectation that vaccines will be widely available by the beginning of the fall term. The plans also rely on the assumption that the coronavirus will not be as widespread.
“In the event that the trajectory of the pandemic worsens, it may be necessary for us to revisit some of these decisions,” they wrote. “Additionally, there may be a continuing need for some level of public health precautions, but we are optimistic that they will be much less restrictive than the protocols we have employed over the course of the past year.”
According to plans outlined in the email, the University Transit Service will run as before with routes and schedules to be announced in August. All public health protocols set by the health officials and the university policy will be followed.
Facilities Management will continue sanitizing for community protection, following the enhanced cleaning protocols developed last summer. Hand sanitizer dispensers will remain in place across Grounds.
“If viral prevalence and vaccination rates are consistent with our expectations, we expect to be able to reduce restrictions on gatherings, visitors, and travel significantly for the fall semester,” officials said in the plans outlined in the email. “We will also continue to follow public health guidance on matters such as masking, physical distancing, and gathering sizes.”
Officials expect to release final safety measures by July 15.
The fate of hybrid online and in-person courses, employees working remotely from home and other aspects of the university’s pandemic response are currently being reviewed for benefits and impacts, officials said.
“The UVa community’s response to the pandemic has produced many innovations in how we conduct the university’s business, from teaching to working, to research, to operations,” they wrote. “Many individuals across Grounds are working to capture lessons and new practices that could continue to benefit the university, our workforce and our students going forward. We will provide additional updates as that process continues, including more guidance for managers and employees about returning to work safely and the future of work at UVa, post-pandemic.”
Officials said they are continuing to work on the back-to-school plans as they try to predict how the pandemic will develop.
“We will update you over the coming weeks and months as additional decisions are made about how the fall semester will operate,” the email states.
The administrators awarded kudos to the UVa community for dealing with a year of uncertainty, change and restriction.
“This good news would not be possible without students, faculty, staff, and parents who have overcome the challenges of the past year with grace and ingenuity,” they wrote. “We are not quite out of the woods yet, but we have finally reached a point where we can envision a return to much more normal conditions of in-person learning, working, and research.”