UVa out of top 25 in national rankings for second year in a row

The University of Virginia moved up a few spots in the national Best Colleges rankings but remains out of the top 25.

U.S. News & World Report placed UVa at No. 26 in its annual rankings of American universities released Monday. UVa was at No. 28 last year following several years of ranking No. 25. Out of the country’s public colleges, UVa stayed at No. 4, behind the University of California-Los Angeles, the University of California-Berkeley and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor.

In the 2018 rankings, UVa was the second-best public university in the country. In the 2017 and 2019 editions, UVa ranked No. 3.

U.S. News tinkered with its methodology this year to take into account issues directly affecting students and families such as student debt and social mobility. Factors such as graduation and retention rates and social mobility are weighted heavily in the formula that determines the rankings, while weights for SAT and ACT scores, high school class standing and alumni giving were reduced.