UVa opens Center for Community Partnerships on West Main

The University of Virginia has opened an office in downtown Charlottesville to connect the school with community-focused initiatives.

The Center for Community Partnerships at UVa recently opened in the old Albemarle Hotel Building at 617 W. Main St. A formal community opening is expected in the coming months.

The center will be anchored by UVa’s Equity Center and include staff of the offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Academic Outreach and Community Partnerships at UVa Health.

“There has been a lot of really great, intentional work that has already been done and relationships that have already been built,” said Kevin McDonald, UVa’s vice president for diversity, equity, inclusion and community partnerships. “This is an opportunity to make sure that we have strong coordination of those efforts, and that we’re sharing our resources to be more effective and efficient.”

The facility will have seven full-time staff members and floating offices for other staff, including university leadership. There will be a workspace for members of the nonprofit Descendants of Enslaved Communities, the Equity Center’s community fellows-in-residence and student interns and a large meeting space with a “kid zone.”