UVa officials stick with talking points on reopening plan

President Jim Ryan said that officials are “Trying to make the best decisions we can with the information in front of us.”

The big question, as Ryan admitted, is “Why are we even trying to bring students back to Grounds at all?”

“We’ve believed all along that having students back and doing some instruction in-person was important as long as we could do it safely,” he said.

Ryan said UVa’s “mission” is education, research and medical care and all parts of that are “better done in person.”

“We know bringing students back to Grounds carries some risk,” he said. “But there are risks no matter what we decide.”

Ryan said employees faced the risk of losing their jobs and some students may have issues with learning online.

About two-thirds of UVa students don’t live on Grounds and Ryan said that, even if the university went completely online, they would still be returning to the area.

“It will be better for everyone if these students feel like they’re part of the university community rather than outside of it,” he said.