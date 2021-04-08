UVa officials recommend freezing tuition for next year for undergrads

Other academic programs charge more, but those tuition rates for their undergraduates would remain the same.

Tuition rates for graduate and professional programs would increase based on market demand, cost of instructional delivery and school-specific priorities. The tuition recommendation does not impact previously approved upper-division tuition adjustments, school officials said.

The finance committee is recommending approval of a proposed $114 increase in student fees, including $75 to pay for expanding student health and wellness services and a new wellness facility. The remaining fee increase will pay for improvements to recreational facilities and Newcomb Hall.

The committee also is proposing a $133 increase in the average double room rate for students living on Grounds, to $6,826 for the year. The average undergraduate room increase is 2.3%, the same as increases for graduate student housing.

The committee also is proposing changes to the meal plan rates that would raise the cost an average of 2.68%.

Added to tuition and fees, the rate increases would raise the total cost for students living on Grounds to more than $35,000 a year for in-state students and as much as $70,000 or more for graduate students.

“The university continues to offer one of best values in higher education and this tuition proposal reflects our commitment to access and affordability,” UVa Rector James B. Murray said in statement. “Tuition has been, and continues to be, the last lever used to meet spending needs, and we are especially sensitive this year to the hardships that COVID has created.”

