UVa offers free school supplies for a smaller footprint

UVa Recycling has an inventory that could put big office supplies corporations out of business - specifically those rhyming with "Naples" and "Bar-get."

“My motto was: When the students move out, I go shopping,” said Sonny Beale, superintendent at UVa Recycling.

All year long, UVa Recycling opens its facilities in the Leakes Building to the university and Charlottesville communities for the Reusable Office Supply Exchange, or ROSE.

The little Leakes building stores enough materials to fill several classrooms or office buildings. Several high shelves are stocked edge-to-edge with new and gently used supplies like binders, folders, notebooks, writing utensils, and all kinds of paper. There are other items too, including bulletin boards, printer supplies, sheet protectors, computer bags, used textbooks and much more.

The program also offers office décor including picture frames, computer speakers, HDMI cords, mugs and vases.

All community members are welcome to come browse and shop for the free materials. Before visitors explore this school supplies stockpile, Beale asks that they to sanitize their hands, and to check in with a UVa Recycling team member before grabbing any binders.

Then, after shoppers have successfully filled their heart's (and backpack's) desire of goodies, they should take their items to an employee for weighing. The weight helps the recycling center to determine the University’s waste diversion rates.

The goal is to decrease landfill waste from 8200 tons per year down to 2000 tons by the year 2030, as per UVa's sustainability goal.

“I’ve seen thousands of pounds of material go through this room at once,” Beale said. “We receive a lot and it’s nice to see it go right back out the door.”

Students in the UVa Sustainability organization helped organize the materials, set up shop, and spread the word about the exchange on social media.

A Facebook post on the UVa Sustainability page a few weeks ago even brought the homeschool students and teachers out of their cozy classrooms to take full advantage of the community program, making it that much more inclusive for all learners and educators in Charlottesville.

Most materials are surplus from academic buildings, as faculty come and go throughout the year.

“We try to intercept everything before it gets to landfills,” Beale said. “We should’ve been looking at reducing way before it got this bad, so recycling is the way now.”

The building is open Monday through Friday from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm in the Leakes building on Grounds. Upstairs in the same building, UVa Recycling staff sells extra furniture from academic buildings on Grounds at a discounted price.