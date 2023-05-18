Hospitals nationwide are struggling to find nurses after the pandemic increased demand — and burnout — in the industry.

A new nurse-led recruitment initiative at the University of Virginia Medical Center is hoping to change that locally. Their efforts have already seen more than 200 new nurses join their ranks.

About 100,000 registered nurses left the U.S. workforce over the past two years due to stress, burnout and retirements, and another 610,388 reported an intent to leave by 2027, according to a study released by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing.

At UVa Medical Center, the annual graduate recruitment numbers, which usually fall between 100 and 150, plummeted to 80 in 2022.

The pandemic was a major factor in the “shift,” UVa Health System recruiter Corinne Lascala told The Daily Progress.

Nate Ledford, a registered nurse and staffing resource office nurse manager at UVa Medical Center, agreed.

“About six to eight months into the pandemic, UVa Health really began feeling the constraints of a turnover of clinicians and a higher demand for nurses to be able to provide care and, at the same time, a struggle to meet that demand,” Ledford told The Daily Progress.

Ledford said nurses at UVa took matters into their own hands.

The nursing department assembled a group of full-time bedside nurses, HR representatives and nurse leaders to act as the informal recruitment team that walks recent graduate nurses through the application, interview and unit-assignment processes at the medical center.

Now, in addition to their existing responsibilities, current UVa nurses are among the first points of contact for applicants in the school’s New RN Grad Residency Program, which gives associate's, bachelor's and master's degree nurses a place to launch their careers immediately after graduation.

“We eliminated that old process, and now there is one requisition for new graduate nurses across the board,” Ledford said. “We act as a liaison or career coach for that candidate. We complete an initial screening with them and have a very informal conversation with them to get to know them, their experience and what their passion might be and to also explore where they might be a good fit in our organization.”

Rather than being contacted by a UVa recruiter, a new clinical intake team of bedside nurses, HR representatives and nursing leadership reaches out to nurse applicants for an initial informal conversation within 24 hours of submitting their application.

The team members do not get additional compensation for their new roles, rather they volunteer their time as a workplace committee, Ledford said.

The change has helped the medical center nearly double its annual recent graduate recruitment numbers, according to Lascala.

While Lascala could not say whether 200 is the highest participation rate that the medical center has ever had in the New RN Grad program, she did confirm that it is “definitely the most that the medical center has had in awhile.”

“I think streamlining our process so that the new grads get to talk with a nurse right away has made a huge difference,” Lascala said. “Right away they can connect with somebody that they can talk to on a real level and not a nurse manager who they have to be on their best behavior with. They can ask the difficult questions with this clinical intake team.”

Historically, new nurses would have to submit separate job applications to be reviewed by different recruiters in each of the medical center’s 32 nursing units. Some recent graduates apply for positions in 10 units or more, according to Ledford.

The single application gives candidates a better chance at finding a “home within UVa Health,” he said.

Lascala said this is just one area of the “creative” recruitment efforts that the UVa nursing department is using to “fit applicants into other units in the hospital” to avoid turning anyone away.

In the past year, the nursing HR department has held 18 recruitment events in addition to connecting with the nursing programs at Liberty University, Virginia Western Community College and Radford University. While bedside nurses do sometimes attend those events, they are mainly led by the medical center's HR team, including Lascala.