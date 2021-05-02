UVa neuropsychologist: Getting right back on after a fall may not be best idea for riders

The joy of riding — be it horse, bicycle or motorcycle — and competition is its own reward, Bajo says. She said people involved in those activities tend to shake off mishaps and get back at it. Sometimes that’s good.

“It can be scary when you fall, and getting back on and facing it right away is often good psychologically for the rider because you don’t get a mental block and develop fear,” Bajo said. “It’s been a part of the equestrian culture because horses react to our emotional status and tension. But sometimes it’s best to wait.”

Those times can be hard to recognize, especially for the fallen who may be shaken and stirred to continue. That’s where bystanders, observers and friends come in, Bajo said.

“If you’re a football player, you know it’s not the best thing to go back out and play if you get your bell rung. There are also protocols to follow if you play in a league or for schools,” she said. “But if you’re on a bicycle or a motorcycle or at the barn or on a trail ride, you don’t have those protocols.”

If you see a fall and know someone hit their head on the way down, discourage them from immediately getting back in the saddle, Bajo said. Also discourage them if they didn’t hit their head but feel dizzy, disoriented or a bit off.