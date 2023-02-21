The University of Virginia chapter of the NAACP has awarded the three student-athletes who lost their lives in the Nov. 13 shooting at the school with posthumous Image Awards.

The Image Awards’ Shining Student Athlete honor was awarded to Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry. The national Image Awards this Saturday will recognize nominees including entertainers Rihanna and Steve Lacy.

“We usually have an award called Shining Star Athlete for students who exemplify the best qualities in student-athlete,” said Omamus Oghenerhuohwo, the vice president of the UVa NAACP chapter. “Each year, we give it out to a student-athlete and we though that this year we wanted to give it to the students who were unfortunately slain. We feel they exemplified the characteristics of the award.”

Chandler, Perry and Davis were killed in the Nov. 13 shooting on Grounds, which also injured two others. The students were on a bus returning to Charlottesville after traveling to Washington, D.C., for a field trip.

“This award comes at a time of tremendous importance because it gives us, as parents, validation of the hard work, dedication and efforts we instill in our children,” the Perry family said in a statement to The Daily Progress. “To know that D’Sean truly exemplified and shared his greatness with everyone he came in contact with, to say the least, is truly heartwarming.”

In Miami, Perry was active in his church as a youth usher and advocate in the Second Baptist Church Youth Leadership program. An avid volunteer, Perry served meals to elderly community members with the Feed My Sheep initiative and contributed to various youth sports programs, toy and bike drives and back-to-school initiatives.

After his death, Perry’s parents, Sean and Happy Perry, founded D’Sean Emir Perry Spirit of Cavaliers LLC, a charity organization dedicated to giving back to the community while continuing his legacy and commitment to future generations. The organization hosted its first bike drive last December.

The NAACP’s national Image Awards, which are broadcast on the Black Entertainment Network, are an annual awards ceremony hosted by the American civil rights organization. The ceremony acknowledges creators in several entertainment categories including film, television, theatre, music and literature.

The civil rights organization has been holding the awards since 1967, when activists Sammy Davis Jr., Maggie Hathaway and Willis Davis – all leaders of the Beverly Hills-Hollywood NAACP chapter – hosted the first event.

The Image Awards also grant special accolades for youth and adult activists of the year along with the Entertainer of the Year award, the Hall of Fame Award and the Vanguard Award for change-makers.

“We are truly honored to have such an incredible organization recognize D’Sean Emir Perry,” the Perry family said in a statement. “It gives us hope in these trying times and faith to always keep striving for greatness. Thank you to the NAACP for honoring our hero, D’Sean Emir Perry and to my UVA Family. We love you and we thank you. His light WILL continue to shine.”

The NAACP joins other students, staff and faculty in their efforts to memorialize the slain students’ lives and impact at UVa.

University Art Department staff plan to honor D’Sean Perry, who was a fourt-year studio art major preparing to graduate this year, with a decorative bench outside of the Culbreth Road parking garage where he was shot as well as a memorial banner featuring D’Sean Perry’s own artwork that will fly on one of the lamp posts on Arts Grounds.

"He was about to graduate,” Victoria Valdes, assistant director of the visual resources collection at UVa, told The Daily Progress. “He was an absolutely fantastic student. He should have had that UVa graduation experience. He should have had that senior show. He deserved it. He worked for it. He put in the labor and he should have had it. I feel like I owe it to him to see that happens.”

Valdes has been collecting artwork for the memorials from Perry’s loved ones. On Monday, Happy Perry told Valdes that she has three of her son’s sculptures to contribute to his posthumous senior show in May.

The Chandler and Davis families have not responded to a request for comment from The Daily Progress.