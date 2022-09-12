After three years in the number four spot in the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings, the University of Virginia has been named the third top public school in the country and the number one college in Virginia, among public and private institutions.

UVa shares its third-place ranking on the top public colleges with University of Michigan, in Ann Arbor. The University of California at Berkeley and UCLA tied for first.

On the publication's list of best universities in the nation, public and private, UVa came in at number 25 for the second year in a row in a tie with New York University and the University of Michigan.

Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology take the first and second-best university spots respectively.

In the publication's other lists, UVa appears in the top 10 categories for best colleges for veterans and the best business programs in the country.

UVa's rankings in the publication's report are:

#3 in Top Public Schools

#9 in Best Colleges for Veterans

#25 in National Universities

#32 in Best Value Schools

#34 in Best Undergraduate Teaching

#42 in Best Undergraduate Engineering Programs

#52 in Most Innovative Schools

#361 in Top Performers on Social Mobility

Other academic program rankings include:

#7 in Marketing

#8 in Business Programs

#8 in Management

#10 in Finance

#15 in Nursing