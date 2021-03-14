UVa medical staff went from knowing nothing to delivering vaccines

From properly positioning patients to prolonging the life of personal protective gear, University of Virginia Medical Center personnel learned a lot about COVID-19 in very little time, especially considering that they started out with next to no knowledge.
COVID patients at the UVa Medical Center now have a variety of treatment options, from lab-created antibodies and steroids to lying on their stomachs in bed to make breathing easier.
Medical staffers have found ways to conserve personal protective equipment, known as PPE, and even developed a way to sterilize equipment with ultraviolet light to make it last longer.
Just as important, they’ve found ways to limit the virus’ spread among staff and patients.
“We’ve certainly come a long way from last March when we didn’t really have any evidence of what to do for these patients and we were just kind of flying by the seat of our pants,” said Dr. Taison Bell, director of the medical intensive care unit at UVa’s hospital.
“We’ve learned a lot more about the virus and a lot more about what we don’t know about the virus,” he said. “And we have a better sense of how to treat patients now and how to keep ourselves safe and prevent spread within the hospital. That does reflect in our [medical outcome] numbers.”
“We have some new therapies we are using. Steroids came into fruition, Remdesivir, monoclonal antibodies — all those things have come through in fairly rapid order,” said Dr. Kyle Enfield, medical director for the medical ICU at UVa hospital.
“Clinical research for better patient care has made a big difference, and we’ve learned that we can control [COVID-19’s] spread in the hospital environment,” Enfield said. “Most of all, we learned that when the hospital system is not strained and we have fewer very sick patients, we can do our best work.”
When the positive-sense, single-stranded RNA SARS-CoV-2 put the first COVID patient in the Medical Center on March 21, 2020, it was an enigmatic viral mystery. Doctors knew very little about its transmission, how it attacked the body, how to treat it, or even how to prevent it.
Information from China, where it first was reported, was sketchy and contradictory and researchers started from scratch to map the virus’ genome and double-check others’ research.
Many initial assumptions made by public health experts, based on other coronaviruses, proved erroneous.
“Where we were at that point in time was, well, we didn’t know anything,” said Enfield. “We really didn’t know what would work. We didn’t have any medications we could use and there were reports of crazy ideas like using anti-malaria drugs. It was all unknown.”
The unknown created anxiety for doctors, nurses and ICU staff.
“We believed that personal protective equipment could work, but we had a healthy skepticism about going home,” Enfield said. “We didn’t know if we would take it home on our clothes or in our hair. Do we change our clothes in the garage? How do we protect our families? It colored a lot about what we did.”
When researchers realized the virus was spread by tiny, moist particles spewed into the air by talking, laugh, shouting and singing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put out the recommendation that everyone wear masks and stay six feet away from each other.
It worked, but the damage was done as the virus tore through New York and other places.
“It was really all bad news for a while,” Bell said. “The real turning point was when we understood how well public health measures like masking worked, but the frustration was that people stopped sticking to it and we had a summer surge and the winter surge.”
The pandemic brought researchers from every corner of the academic world into the fight against a common enemy. Cancer researchers brought their work on monoclonal antibodies, laboratory-created antibodies that limit the amount of virus in the body.
Antibody drugs created by Eli Lilly and Regeneron are now common treatments given to help keep patients from getting so sick as to require hospitalization. UVa doctors were in on the initial testing of those products.
Information was being published as soon as possible to assist other researchers. Enfield likened keeping up on the latest studies to “drinking from a firehose.”
“Every new thought and observation got published and circulated and thrown into the Twittersphere,” he said. “That really hasn’t changed that much. While coronaviruses have been around for decades, this particular version is really new. January 2020, while it may seem like years ago, was only 14 months ago.”
While the virus slammed communities across the country and taxed the resources of many big cities, Virginia and Charlottesville were luckier. Because they were not surfing breaking waves of COVID-19 patients, UVa hospital staff could provide more care for those who needed treatment.
“We haven’t had these large waves that we’ve seen in other locations like New York and Los Angeles, so we’ve had the ability to focus a lot of our resources into helping patients,” Bell said. “We’ll have patients on breathing machines for weeks longer than other places because we don’t have the large surges and have the ability to do that. With the monoclonal antibodies, we can keep people out of the hospital, but those are administered by IVs, so getting them into people can be a problem.”
“We know a lot more about the transmission of the virus and the people who take care of these patients all of the time feel comfortable with the PPE,” Enfield said. “We also feel tired because we’ve been on the front lines for 12 months now and many of us have put in much more time than we normally would have taking care of patients and having to wrestle with some of the sad stories. That’s where our experience has been for the last year — sitting very close to this virus and the damage it has directly on people.”
Perhaps the biggest development since the first COVID patient at UVa has been the development of effective vaccines.
“Really, the vaccine is it now,” said Bell. “We’re underperforming when it comes to vaccine rollout in minority communities in the commonwealth and across the nation.”
Bell said he believes the issue is not being ignored.
“The conversation at the top level includes equity. It’s mentioned in most press conferences and people are thinking about it,” he said. “The first step is to acknowledge the problem. There’s an honest effort to do what we can to reach hard to reach communities.”
“Where we’re going now is forward, with a lot of hope that the vaccines can be distributed and rolled out and be accepted by the community,” Enfield said. “I don’t foresee us ever not having [COVID-19] in our population or hospital, but hopefully we will get it the point where it doesn’t feel like it’s an all-consuming process for us.”