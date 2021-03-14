UVa medical staff went from knowing nothing to delivering vaccines

Information was being published as soon as possible to assist other researchers. Enfield likened keeping up on the latest studies to “drinking from a firehose.”

“Every new thought and observation got published and circulated and thrown into the Twittersphere,” he said. “That really hasn’t changed that much. While coronaviruses have been around for decades, this particular version is really new. January 2020, while it may seem like years ago, was only 14 months ago.”

While the virus slammed communities across the country and taxed the resources of many big cities, Virginia and Charlottesville were luckier. Because they were not surfing breaking waves of COVID-19 patients, UVa hospital staff could provide more care for those who needed treatment.

“We haven’t had these large waves that we’ve seen in other locations like New York and Los Angeles, so we’ve had the ability to focus a lot of our resources into helping patients,” Bell said. “We’ll have patients on breathing machines for weeks longer than other places because we don’t have the large surges and have the ability to do that. With the monoclonal antibodies, we can keep people out of the hospital, but those are administered by IVs, so getting them into people can be a problem.”