Horton began steering the medical center in 2020 and “created a strategic roadmap and transformational plan” that led to a $60 million increase in yearly net operating revenue, said Modern Healthcare. The publication also said that Horton is a supporter of gender equality in the workplace, with a leadership cabinet composed of 70% women.

“I am so thankful for everyone who has mentored me and helped me take on these leadership roles,” Horton said in a UVa Health statement. “The past few years have been incredibly challenging for everyone in healthcare, and our team has stepped up again and again to provide excellent care for all our patients. This honor from Modern Healthcare reflects the incredible work done every day by our team.”