UVa makes alerts available to public

The University of Virginia is now allowing anyone who wants to receive official UVa Alerts via text to opt in to receive messages.

Anyone who wants to receive the alerts can text “UVA” to 226787. According to the university, the shortcode subscription service is available to anyone, anywhere.

UVa Alerts is a comprehensive mass notification system that deploys urgent emergency messages to warn people of a threat on Grounds and provides instructions for what to do. Alerts are sent for emergencies in both the academic division and UVa Health, and include, but are not limited to, tornadoes, building fires, hazardous materials releases and violent incidents.

The shortcode text alert service will remain active for a year from registration, and subscribers will receive a text reminder inviting them to re-subscribe once the year is up.

To stop receiving texts at any time, subscribers should reply “LEAVE UVA” to 226787. The University does not charge for the service, but message and data rates by providers may apply.

Emergency details also will be posted on the University's emergency page at uvaemergency.virginia.edu, and alerts and information also will be tweeted from @UVA_EM and @UVAPolice.