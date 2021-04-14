UVa looks to provide digitized context to historic features on Grounds

“This effort will help us tell a more complete and accurate story,” Ryan said. “I believe it will give people another way to engage with UVa’s history and to explore its richness and its complexities.”

The committee report presented to the board suggests different contexts could be available through codes that provide links to information on digital devices.

UVa officials told board members that creating context for statues and markers could provide an alternative to removing items such as Confederate monuments from Grounds, but would not preclude their removal.

The digital format permits multiple stories rich in detail that couldn’t be placed on traditional static displays such as signs and plaques. It also can be updated as more information about historical figures and events becomes available.

“Such digital contextualizations should not merely relate the triumphs of the university, but should aspire to advance a balanced, critical and reflective view in their telling of the university’s history and its role in the nation’s past,” the committee recommendation presented to the board states.