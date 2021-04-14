UVa looks to provide digitized context to historic features on Grounds

People soon may hear all about Homer’s statue on The Lawn at the University of Virginia with a simple scan of a QR code on their smartphone.
In fact, they may hear conflicting interpretations of the statue, The Lawn and UVa as the university seeks to provide context to its memorials, statues, plaques and buildings.
At its virtual meeting Tuesday, UVa's Board of Visitors created a working group to develop digital ways of putting historical context to the plethora of markers, monuments and historic features on Grounds.
The working group will include professional historians, students, local residents and alumni.
Last fall, the board recommended creating context for the Thomas Jefferson statue at the Rotunda to include Jefferson’s accomplishments, faults and foibles.
“Few universities in America have histories as deep and textured as the University of Virginia,” said Rector James B. Murray Jr. “Telling this story as completely as possible is part of the responsibility of being at a remarkable place like UVa. Creating a digital contextualization of our statues and memorials gives us a tool for this work that is accessible, flexible and respectful of the built environment.”
The working group is part of a recommendation from the Naming and Memorials Committee appointed last fall by UVa President Jim Ryan.
“This effort will help us tell a more complete and accurate story,” Ryan said. “I believe it will give people another way to engage with UVa’s history and to explore its richness and its complexities.”
The committee report presented to the board suggests different contexts could be available through codes that provide links to information on digital devices.
UVa officials told board members that creating context for statues and markers could provide an alternative to removing items such as Confederate monuments from Grounds, but would not preclude their removal.
The digital format permits multiple stories rich in detail that couldn’t be placed on traditional static displays such as signs and plaques. It also can be updated as more information about historical figures and events becomes available.
“Such digital contextualizations should not merely relate the triumphs of the university, but should aspire to advance a balanced, critical and reflective view in their telling of the university’s history and its role in the nation’s past,” the committee recommendation presented to the board states.
The committee suggested digital contexts allow a more democratic interpretation of history from diverse groups and that the presentations could change as new information is found through historical research.
“The plasticity of this medium for storytelling will naturally invite new generations of students and scholars, ancestors and alumni, to contribute to the dynamic history of the university and its evolving roles in working to advance the common good,” the recommendation states.
According to the committee, the point of the initiative is “to provide an ever-contemporary and robust context to our environment, not to suggest a particular perspective.”
The committee believes that a comprehensive history that includes contentious issues and difficult questions promotes healing and strengthens the community.