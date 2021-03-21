UVa law clinic assists in bill allowing inclusion of mental health evidence

“Once we figured out the areas that we wanted to look at to specifically change the law, we looked at other states to see what they did, and used some of those statutes as models to get ideas of our own as to how to approach the issue within the Code of Virginia,” Freeman said.

Freeman and McGoey were present for many of the committee hearings this past session but often weren’t able to testify because of how many people who believed passionately in the legislation who wanted to speak, McGoey said.

Despite some changes to the bill during the legislative process, McGoey said it is true to the spirit of what they intended.

“I think there was a really good debate and sort of back and forth about the effects of the bill and the different approaches, because there are different approaches to these issues and the ways you could handle them,” McGoey said. “I think what came out of it was a really fascinating process of legislators compromising and playing out solutions and figuring out what would work best in Virginia.”