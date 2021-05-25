UVa joins in fight to promote HPV vaccination as COVID wanes and society reopens

HPV is spread through skin-to-skin contact, including any form of sex with someone who has the virus. Infections are so common that nearly everyone will get a HPV infection at some point in their lives, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although it doesn’t prevent all forms of HPV, the vaccine can thwart those that cause the most serious cancers, according to the CDC.

That’s good because nearly 80 million Americans are currently infected with HPV. Each year, another 14 million contract it. Most infections go away within a year or two, but others linger and create long-term trouble, including cancer.

“It is ubiquitous. We are probably all walking around with some genotype of HPV, but we know which ones are likely to cause cancer and we’re fortunate to have access to a vaccine that gives us protection against nine of those genotypes,” Mitchell said.

“I think the vaccine probably got a bad rap when it was introduced because of the association of it being a sexually transmitted infection,” she said. “But it causes everything from warts and plantar warts to genital warts and cancers. It just depends on the genotypes.”