UVa Innocence Project client granted absolute pardon

Following the press coverage, the Innocence Project took up Morman’s case in 2015, and professor Jennifer Givens, director of the Innocence Project, made the supplemental appeal in 2016 after UVa law students investigated details of the case.

“It seemed so incredible to us that Bobbie was ever convicted in the first place,” Givens said in the release. “This is yet another tragic example of the unreliability of eyewitness identifications. We’re relieved and grateful that Governor Northam granted the absolute pardon, but we remain troubled by how long this process took.”

In Virginia, pardon decisions are made by the governor, though the Virginia Parole Board may be consulted.

An absolute pardon is granted when the governor is convinced that the petitioner is innocent of the charge for which he or she was convicted. To be eligible, the petitioner must have pleaded not guilty throughout the judicial process and exhausted all forms of judicial appeals and other remedies, including a writ of actual innocence.

An absolute pardon differs from the more common simple pardon, which is a statement of official forgiveness that does not remove the conviction from the record. Though rare, a conditional pardon also can be granted and acts to modify or end a sentence imposed by the court.