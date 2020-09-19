UVa identifies 14 COVID cases across two dorms

This story has been updated
The University of Virginia has identified 14 coronavirus cases in two more residence halls.
Five cases have been confirmed in the Echols residence hall and nine have been found in Kellogg, UVa announced Saturday.
Echols is home to 117 students and Kellogg houses 161.
Officials first found four cases in each residence hall through wastewater and individual testing. Follow-up asymptomatic prevalence testing confirmed the remaining cases.
Students who tested positive are being placed in isolation housing while their close contacts are being placed in quarantine housing.
UVa on Saturday initially announced six cases in Echols and 11 in Kellogg. Later Saturday, UVa spokesman Brian Coy said that officials determined that three of those students had tested positive before returning to Grounds. Under UVa and federal guidelines, they quarantined for two weeks and then came to Grounds. Once officials conducted residence-wide testing, those students received positive results again. However, under guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, they are no longer considered contagious and are therefore not included in the active case count.
Students in Echols, Kellogg and Lefevre were told Friday to undergo testing after cases were identified. The test results from Lefevre are still pending.
As of Friday, 15 students had tested positive at Balz-Dobie in the first cluster of cases since students returned earlier this month.
UVa has reported 490 coronavirus cases from Aug. 17 to Friday, including 440 students.
The university averaged 25 new cases among students per day last week, according to UVa’s data tracker. The tracker is not updated on the weekends.
UVa started the year with 1,500 quarantine rooms, although the number fluctuates. As of Friday, 19% of quarantine housing had been filled.
