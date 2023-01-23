 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UVa hosting discussion with Chilean ambassador on Tuesday

The University of Virginia’s Center for Politics plans to host a dialogue on Tuesday with Chilean Ambassador Juan Gabriel Valdés

Valdés planned discussion with UVa history professor Thomas Klubock includes the relationship between Chile and the U.S. as well as Chile’s recent vote to draft a new constitution. Audience questions will also be heard.

Valdés’ appearance is part of the center’s Ambassador Series, which has invited ambassadors from around the world to UVa since 2014. Valdés previously served as Chile’s minister of foreign affairs, ambassador to the United Nations, ambassador to Spain, ambassador to Argentina and chief of the U.N. mission in Haiti.

The event will be held in the Dome Room of the Rotunda at UVa. Tickets to attend both in person or virtually are available at Eventbrite. To find the registration link, visit https://rotunda.virginia.edu/.

